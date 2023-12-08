Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs to assess shuttered Lukeville Port of Entry in person

Dec 8, 2023, 12:56 PM

Migrants line up at a remote U.S. Border Patrol processing center after crossing the U.S.-Mexico bo...

Migrants arrive to a remote U.S. Border Patrol processing center after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Lukeville, Arizona. Gov. Katie Hobbs is planning to visit the area on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs said she plans to visit Lukeville in southern Arizona on Saturday to assess the situation after the federal government shut down the port of entry there earlier this week.

“I’m actually going down there tomorrow to see on the ground what’s going on,” Hobbs told reporters after an unrelated event in Phoenix on Friday.

Hobbs said Maj. Gen. Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, the state’s adjutant general, will join her at the border to help determine if there’s anything the Arizona National Guard can do to help. Muehlenbeck is director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, which includes the National Guard.

Could the Arizona National Guard help at the border?

Hobbs thus far has resisted calls to deploy state forces to possibly help keep the Lukeville Port of Entry open.

RELATED STORIES

“I think a lot of the politicians calling for this action [are] not understanding what the scope of their duties might be able to be,” she said.

The Democratic governor said she’s been talking to the Biden administration about possibly deploying the state Guard under federal orders. She also said she’s been pushing for more financial support to deal with the border situation.

“National Guard deployment is not a long-term solution,” U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani, a Republican from Tucson, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday. “It’s an immediate thing that we need to do to solve the problem that we have right now, when we’re hitting record high numbers almost on daily basis.”

Why is the Lukeville Port of Entry at the Arizona-Mexico border closed?

U.S. Customs and Border Protection closed the Lukeville Port of Entry on Monday so staffing there could be reassigned to help deal with a surge in migrants crossing illegally from Mexico into Arizona.

Hobbs doesn’t think the staffing shift can make enough of an impact on the migrant situation to justify closing the only direct border crossing between metro Phoenix and the popular tourist destination of Puerto Peñasco, aka Rocky Point.

“I don’t think it’s enough, and it’s certainly not the right response because it is hurting both Arizona and Sonora. The tourism is being greatly impacted in, especially, Rocky Point,” she said.

Hobbs said it’s “incredibly unfortunate” that the border situation has become politicized.

“As governor, I’m going to continue to prioritize the needs of our border communities and advocate for those [communities], regardless of who’s in the White House. … I don’t understand why this action is taking place, and I’ll continue to express my frustration,” she said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Two immigrants from Ecuador walk past a sign showing the mileage to Why and Gila Bend after crossin...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs unveils border security initiative, pushes President Joe Biden to act

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs unveiled Operation SECURE, an initiative to mobilize state resources to address border security issues.

33 minutes ago

Immigrants line up at a remote U.S. Border Patrol processing center after crossing the U.S.-Mexico ...

Jim Sharpe

I’m suffering from BCM: Border Cynicism Syndrome

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe is cynical of tangible solutions coming to the border situation at Arizona's Lukeville Port of Entry and beyond.

2 hours ago

woman stands in street during protest...

SuElen Rivera

Phoenix airport workers file discrimination complaint against employer

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport food service industry workers filed a discrimination complaint against their contractor on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Americans are becoming more cynical amid influx of migrants following Lukeville Port closure

As a flood of migrants continue to cross over the U.S.-Mexico border following the closure of the Lukeville Port, Jim Sharpe takes a look at the growing cynicism of the Biden Administration in Friday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Americans are becoming more cynical amid influx of migrants following Lukeville Port closure

As a flood of migrants continue to cross over the U.S.-Mexico border following the closure of the Lukeville Port, Jim Sharpe takes a look at the growing cynicism of the Biden Administration in Friday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

4 hours ago

A stock image of a sign indicating a 40 mph speed limit....

Kevin Stone

Here’s why Phoenix is reducing speed limits on multiple roadways

The city of Phoenix is lowering the speed limit on 15 stretches of road, but you should tap the brakes on the idea that it's being done so more tickets can be written.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs to assess shuttered Lukeville Port of Entry in person