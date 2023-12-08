Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man suspected of firing shotgun outside Jewish temple in upstate New York faces federal charges

Dec 8, 2023, 6:23 AM | Updated: 6:40 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A man arrested for firing a shotgun into the air outside a Jewish temple in upstate New York been federally charged, officials said.

Mufid Fawaz Alkhader, who officials say fired the shotgun twice outside a synagogue in Albany on Thursday, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, FBI spokesperson Sarah Ruane said in a statement praising the “swift coordination” between federal, state and local law enforcement.

Alkhader, 28, is a U.S. citizen who was born in Iraq and lives in Schenectady, which is near Albany. He told officers who questioned him that events in the Middle East “have impacted him,” according to court papers.

Alkhader was expected to appear in a federal courtroom in Albany on Friday.

No attorney who could speak for Alkhader had been assigned yet Friday morning, and no phone number was listed for him in public records.

The episode in New York’s capital city happened on the first night of Hanukkah amid rising fears of antisemitism worldwide and fallout from Israel’s intensifying war in Gaza.

Officials say Alkhader is the man who was arrested shortly after the shots were fired at Temple Israel at around 2 p.m. Thursday. Police did not initially release the man’s name, but Gov. Kathy Hochul said he was a local resident.

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said the man said “Free Palestine” when officers arrested him.

No one was injured in the incident, which the chief said was being investigated as a hate crime.

Hochul said she directed the state police and New York National Guard to be on high alert and to increase planned patrols of at-risk sites during Hanukkah.

Temple Israel Rabbi Wendy Love Anderson told reporters she was thankful to staff who ensured the safety of those inside the building, including children attending preschool at the temple.

United States News

Associated Press

New York can enforce laws banning guns from ‘sensitive locations’ for now, U.S. appeals court rules

NEW YORK (AP) — New York can continue to enforce laws banning firearms in sensitive locations and require that handgun owners be of “good moral character,” a federal appeals court ruled Friday in its first broad review of a host of new gun rules passed in the state after a landmark Supreme Court ruling last […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

Missouri lawmakers propose allowing homicide charges for women who have abortions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some Missouri lawmakers are renewing a call for the state to take an anti-abortion step that goes further than prominent anti-abortion groups want to go and that has not gained much traction in any state so far: a law that would allow homicide charges against women who obtain abortions. Republicans […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

Vessel owner pleads guilty in plot to smuggle workers, drugs from Honduras to Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Pennsylvania man described by authorities as the lead defendant in a drug distribution and human smuggling case has pleaded guilty to federal crimes in Louisiana. Court records show that Carl Allison, 47, of Pittsburgh pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon in New Orleans. Sentencing was scheduled for […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

2 nurses, medical resident injured in attack at New Jersey hospital, authorities say

NEWARK N.J. (AP) — Two nurses and a medical resident were stabbed Friday inside a New Jersey pediatric intensive care unit, suffering cuts, and a woman has been arrested and charged in the attack, authorities said. It unfolded about 7 a.m. Friday at Newark Beth Israel Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, arising from a “domestic […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man freed after 11 years in prison sues St. Louis and detectives who worked his case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man who spent 11 years behind bars for a killing before his conviction was overturned is suing the city and detectives who worked on his case, claiming the conviction for a crime he didn’t commit violated his constitutional rights. Lamont D. Cambell’s lawsuit claims that a faulty investigation […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan State selects UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor as next president

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University named the chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as it’s next president Friday morning, ending a search that began last October after the previous president quit amid tension with the school’s governing board. Kevin Guskiewicz, who has served as chancellor at UNC-Chapel Hill for […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Man suspected of firing shotgun outside Jewish temple in upstate New York faces federal charges