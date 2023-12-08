Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Michigan school shooting victims to speak as teen faces possible life sentence

Dec 7, 2023, 10:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager who killed four other students at a Michigan school will listen to their families and survivors of the mass shooting before a judge decides whether the attack will carry a life prison sentence.

Crime victims in Michigan have a right to speak in court, and the final hearing Friday in suburban Detroit is likely to be tense and emotional.

Ethan Crumbley, 17, could be locked up with no chance for parole, a punishment sought by the Oakland County prosecutor.

But because of the shooter’s age, Judge Kwamé Rowe also could order a shorter sentence — anywhere from 25 years to 40 years at a minimum — that would eventually make him eligible for release by the state parole board.

The shooter pleaded guilty to all 24 charges in the 2021 Oxford High School shooting, including first-degree murder and terrorism.

“I’m excited to have my words heard and my story heard,” Kylie Ossege, 19, who was severely wounded, recently told The Associated Press.

Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, also will have an opportunity to speak in court and possibly explain why he believes he should be spared a life sentence.

Defense attorney Paulette Michel Loftin has argued Crumbley deserves an opportunity for parole after his “sick brain” is fixed through counseling and rehabilitation.

But after listening to testimony from experts, Rowe said in September that he had found only a “slim” chance that Crumbley could be rehabilitated behind bars.

In a journal, the shooter wrote about his desire to watch students suffer and the likelihood that he would spend his life in prison. He made a video on the eve of the shooting, declaring what he would do the next day.

Crumbley and his parents met with school staff on the day of the shooting after a teacher noticed violent drawings. But no one checked his backpack for a gun and he was allowed to stay.

Like their son, Jennifer and James Crumbley are locked up in the county jail. They are awaiting trial on involuntary manslaughter charges, accused of making a gun accessible at home and neglecting their son’s mental health.

The shooter killed Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling at the school in Oxford Township, about 40 miles (60 kilometers) north of Detroit. Six other students and a teacher also were wounded.

The Oxford school district hired an outside group to conduct an independent investigation. A report released in October said “missteps at each level” — school board, administrators, staff — contributed to the tragedy.

Crumbley’s behavior in class, including looking at a shooting video and gun ammunition on his phone, should have identified him as a “potential threat of violence,” the report said.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

United States News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Oct. 30, 2023, in Washington...

Associated Press

Biden heads to Las Vegas to showcase $8.2B for 10 major rail projects around the country

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Las Vegas to showcase $8.2 billion in funding for 10 major passenger rail projects across the country, including to spur work on high-speed, electric train routes that could one day link Nevada and California, as well as Los Angeles and San Francisco. The administration says the […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Palestinians crowd into ever-shrinking areas in Gaza as Israel’s war against Hamas enters 3rd month

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Desperate Palestinians fleeing Israel’s expanding ground offensive crowded into an ever-shrinking area of the Gaza Strip as the Israel-Hamas war entered its third month Friday. The United Nations warned that its aid operation is “in tatters” because no place in the besieged enclave is safe. Israel’s ferocious military assault on […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

UNLV gunman was unemployed professor who had 150 rounds of ammunition and a target list, police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 67-year-old college professor who was denied jobs at various Nevada colleges and universities stuffed loaded handgun magazines into his waistband before walking into a University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus building and killing three faculty members, police said. After police killed him in a shootout, Anthony Polito was found to […]

7 hours ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, ...

Associated Press

High-profile attacks on Derek Chauvin and Larry Nassar put spotlight on violence in federal prisons

Derek Chauvin was stabbed nearly two dozen times in the law library at a federal prison in Arizona. Larry Nassar was knifed repeatedly in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida. The assaults of two notorious, high-profile federal prisoners by fellow inmates in recent months have renewed concerns about whether the chronically understaffed, crisis-plagued […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Maureen Reid, left, and her guide dog, Gaston, cross the intersection of Wood Street and Roo...

Associated Press

Census Bureau wants to change how it asks about disabilities. Some advocates don’t like it

The U.S. Census Bureau wants to change how it asks people about disabilities, and some advocates are complaining that they were not consulted enough on what amounts to a major overhaul in how disabilities would be defined by the federal government. Disability advocates say the change would artificially reduce their numbers by almost half. At […]

8 hours ago

This cover image released by Money/Republic Records shows “Pink Friday 2” by Nicki Minaj, relea...

Associated Press

Attention all Barbz: Nicki Minaj has released ‘Pink Friday 2,’ 13 years after the original

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nicki Minaj ‘s highly anticipated fifth studio album, “Pink Friday 2,” is finally here. Out Friday, the 10-time Grammy nominee’s 41st birthday, “Pink Friday 2” is Minaj’s first full-length release since 2018’s “Queen.” The 22-track release is stacked with features, including contributions from Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Michigan school shooting victims to speak as teen faces possible life sentence