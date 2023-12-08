Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old woman last seen in Mesa

PHOENIX — The Mesa Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Thursday night as it attempted to locate a missing woman.

Pamela Andrews, 68, last was seen near Gilbert and Broadway roads on Dec. 3 at 9 a.m.

She stands 5-foot-2 and weighs 150 pounds.

Andrews, who is being treated for a medical condition, has not shown up for work for the past three days, according to a press release.

Police said Andrews may be driving a blue 2020 Toyota Camry with Arizona license plate SDA2LM.

Anyone with information about Andrews’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Mesa Police Department at (480) 644-2211.

