Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old woman last seen in Mesa
Dec 7, 2023, 9:11 PM | Updated: 10:00 pm
(Photo provided by Mesa Police Department.)
PHOENIX — The Mesa Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Thursday night as it attempted to locate a missing woman.
Pamela Andrews, 68, last was seen near Gilbert and Broadway roads on Dec. 3 at 9 a.m.
She stands 5-foot-2 and weighs 150 pounds.
Andrews, who is being treated for a medical condition, has not shown up for work for the past three days, according to a press release.
Police said Andrews may be driving a blue 2020 Toyota Camry with Arizona license plate SDA2LM.
Anyone with information about Andrews’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Mesa Police Department at (480) 644-2211.
