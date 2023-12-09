Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County approves $10.8 million for affordable housing in Tempe

Dec 8, 2023, 8:00 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Tempe is planning a new development with $10.8 million in funding from Maricopa County.

The plan is for a high-density, mixed-income and mixed-use urban development in north Tempe that could trigger additional housing opportunities, according to a press release.

No location has been selected and there is no timeline for a purchase.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Maricopa County and our shared vision to substantially increase affordable housing in Tempe and cities across our region,” Mayor Corey Woods said in the release.

“In Tempe, our innovative Hometown for All initiative is driving an expansion of affordable housing to provide opportunities for anyone who wants to call this city home.”

Maricopa County is allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds for a number of municipal projects to help address housing challenges in the region.

Tempe’s city council approved the agreement with the county last week.

Preliminary plans call for a development that includes approximately 50 affordable housing units. Amenities will include:

• Opportunities for social interaction between neighbors in an intergenerational community.
• Focuses on food access through an urban scale grocery store and community safety with a Tempe police sub-station.
• Achieving the lowest possible energy usage for a multi-family development.

