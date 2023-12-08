Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Mother of Florida boy accused of football practice shooting now charged with felony

Dec 7, 2023, 6:08 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


APOPKA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman whose 11-year-old is accused of shooting two teenagers at a football practice in October was charged with a felony Thursday after authorities say she left a loaded gun in a worn and tattered cardboard box in her car.

Sharelle Johnson, 33, did not have the box secured and it was easily opened, according to a news release issued by the state attorney’s office. Investigators say Johnson’s son took the gun from the car and shot two teens following an argument at football practice.

She was charged with negligence by leaving a loaded firearm within easy access of a child. A conviction carries up to five years in prison. A lawyer representing the family didn’t immediately return a phone message left with his office.

A report from the Apopka Police Department said the child had been chased and attacked by the shooting victims, with a witness telling detectives one of the shooting victims had slapped him in the face.

Surveillance video showed one of the victims chasing the 11-year-old before the shooting, according to police records. Someone tried to break up the altercation, but the suspect grabbed the gun and ran toward the two teens, police wrote in the report.

United States News

(AP Photo/Richard Drew)...

Associated Press

Retail group pulls back on claim organized retail crime accounts for nearly half of inventory loss

The National Retail Federation has revised a report that pulls back the claim that organized retail crime accounts for nearly half of overall industry shrink.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden was indicted on nine tax charges in California on Thursday as a special counsel investigation into the business dealings of President Joe Biden’s son intensifies against the backdrop of the looming 2024 election. The new charges — three felonies and six misdemeanors — are in addition to federal firearms charges […]

3 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N. Ambassador Nik...

Associated Press

Two GOP presidential debates are set for Iowa and New Hampshire in January before the voting begins

Two Republican presidential primary debates are scheduled in Iowa and New Hampshire in January before each state's GOP nominating contest.

4 hours ago

Law enforcement officers head into the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus after reports of an ...

Associated Press

UNLV gunman had list of targets at the university and 150 rounds of ammunition, police say

The suspect in the deadly shooting at UNLV had a list of targets at the school and at East Carolina University in North Carolina, police said

5 hours ago

Associated Press

A St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon, authorities said. It happened near the intersection of Cretin and Marshall avenues around 2 p.m. the St. Paul Police Department said in a tweet on its official account on X, formerly known as Twitter. […]

6 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Mother of Florida boy accused of football practice shooting now charged with felony