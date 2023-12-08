Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall to retire after 10 years on the job

PHOENIX — The Buckeye Police Department soon will be under new leadership.

Larry Hall, who has served as police chief since 2014, is planning to retire next month.

Hall’s departure will become effective Jan. 20, according to a press release.

“Serving the department and the Buckeye community in this leadership capacity has been the greatest honor I have received in my 33 years in law enforcement,” Hall said in the release. “I am proud of our accomplishments, and I am especially proud to have worked alongside the most courageous and dedicated sworn and professional staff that I have ever seen. We built this department, and the department’s reputation, together.”

Hall worked with department members and city officials to increase staffing, modernize police policies and practices, earn accreditation for the department and public safety communications center, build state-of-the-art facilities and implement cutting-edge technology to improve officer response and safety to meet the needs of a rapidly growing community, according to the release.

Deputy Police Chief Robert Sanders will serve as interim police chief until city officials name Hall’s permanent replacement.

