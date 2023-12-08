Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall to retire after 10 years on the job

Dec 8, 2023, 4:05 AM

Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall....

Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall. (Photo provided by the City of Buckeye.)

(Photo provided by the City of Buckeye.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Buckeye Police Department soon will be under new leadership.

Larry Hall, who has served as police chief since 2014, is planning to retire next month.

Hall’s departure will become effective Jan. 20, according to a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“Serving the department and the Buckeye community in this leadership capacity has been the greatest honor I have received in my 33 years in law enforcement,” Hall said in the release. “I am proud of our accomplishments, and I am especially proud to have worked alongside the most courageous and dedicated sworn and professional staff that I have ever seen. We built this department, and the department’s reputation, together.”

Hall worked with department members and city officials to increase staffing, modernize police policies and practices, earn accreditation for the department and public safety communications center, build state-of-the-art facilities and implement cutting-edge technology to improve officer response and safety to meet the needs of a rapidly growing community, according to the release.

Deputy Police Chief Robert Sanders will serve as interim police chief until city officials name Hall’s permanent replacement.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Pamela Andrews...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old woman last seen in Mesa

The Mesa Police Department has asked the public for help as it attempts to locate a woman who has been missing for three days.

7 hours ago

ADOT plans to expand commercial truck parking along interstates. (Pexels photo)...

David Veenstra

Transportation officials to expand commercial truck parking along Arizona interstates

ADOT has developed a statewide truck parking plan that recommends expanding parking at existing rest areas and adding three new facilities.

8 hours ago

A mother and her young child were among those injured after they were struck by a vehicle that roll...

KTAR.com

Mother, young child injured after being struck by vehicle that rolled over in Phoenix

A mother and her young child were among those injured after they were struck by a vehicle that rolled over during a crash in Phoenix.

12 hours ago

Rendering of Park 91, an industrial park under construction at 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road in Phoe...

Kevin Stone

Construction underway on a 20-acre industrial park in Phoenix called Park 91

Construction is underway on a 20-acre industrial park in southwest Phoenix called Park 91, developers announced Thursday.

14 hours ago

File photo showing a U.S. Border Patrol logo. Adbiel Martinez-Barrera, 21, received a sentence of 1...

KTAR.com

Man sentenced to 13 months for entering US illegally, assaulting border agent in Arizona

A Mexican national was sentenced to over a year in federal prison for entering the United States illegally and assaulting a Border Patrol agent in Arizona.

15 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall to retire after 10 years on the job