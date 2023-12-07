Close
Mother, young child injured after being struck by vehicle that rolled over in Phoenix

Dec 7, 2023, 4:09 PM

A mother and her young child were among those injured after they were struck by a vehicle that roll...

A mother and her young child were among those injured after they were struck by a vehicle that rolled over during a crash on Dec. 7, 2023. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A mother and her young child were among those injured after they were struck by a vehicle that rolled over during a crash Thursday afternoon in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers were called to the area of Thunderbird Road and Tatum Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. and located five people needing medical attention, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The crash occurred in the intersection and one of the cars rolled over, striking the mother and her child, who was in a stroller, on a sidewalk, police said.

The mother was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The drivers of the vehicles and a passenger were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident closed the intersection for several hours.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

