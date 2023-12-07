Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Last of 3 Palestinian college students shot in Vermont leaves hospital

Dec 7, 2023, 11:38 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The last of the three college students of Palestinian descent who were shot and seriously injured in Vermont during their Thanksgiving break has been released from a Burlington hospital and will undergo rehabilitation.

Hisham Awartani, who is paralyzed from the chest down, left the University of Vermont Medical Center on a stretcher Wednesday to clapping, according to a video shared by his uncle Rich Price. Awartani waved with one hand as he was transported out.

Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ali Ahmad are childhood friends who grew up in the West Bank and now attend colleges in the eastern U.S. The 20-year-olds were visiting Awartani’s relatives in Burlington for the Thanksgiving break when they were shot Nov. 25 near the University of Vermont. They were walking to Awartani’s grandmother’s for dinner when they were shot in an unprovoked attack, his family said.

The young men were speaking in a mix of English and Arabic and two of them were also wearing the black-and-white Palestinian keffiyeh scarves when they were shot, Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said. Authorities are investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime.

The suspected gunman, Jason J. Eaton, 48, was arrested the following day at his Burlington apartment. He’s pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder and is currently being held without bail.

The shooting came as threats against Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities have increased across the U.S. in the weeks since the the Israel-Hamas war erupted in early October.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $1.3 million for Awartani’s recovery.

United States News

Republican presidential candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N. Ambassador Nik...

Associated Press

Two GOP presidential debates are set for Iowa and New Hampshire in January before the voting begins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Republican presidential primary debates have been scheduled in Iowa and New Hampshire in January, not long before each state’s GOP nominating contest. CNN said Thursday it will host a Jan. 10 debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, five days before the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses, and a Jan. 21 debate […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge says ex-Alaska Airlines pilot who tried to cut plane’s engines can be released before trial

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An ex-Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to cut the engines of a passenger flight while off-duty and riding in an extra seat in the cockpit can be released from jail pending trial, an Oregon judge said Thursday. Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Ryan made the decision as Joseph Emerson […]

36 minutes ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What comes next as more details emerge about UNLV shooting suspect?

Professor of Global Security & Intelligence at Embry-Riddle, Steve Hooper, joined The Mike Broomhead Show via phone to discuss the latest details to emerge regarding the University of Nevada, Las Vegas shooting. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

California’s nonpartisan legislative analyst says state faces record $68 billion budget deficit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is facing a $68 billion budget deficit, the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office said Thursday. Most of the deficit comes from lower than expected tax revenues this year, the office said. California delayed its tax filing deadline to November this year because a series of damaging storms. That forced Democratic Gov. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Meta makes end-to-end encryption a default on Facebook Messenger

NEW YORK (AP) — Meta is rolling out end-to-end encryption for calls and messages across its Facebook and Messenger platforms, the company announced Thursday. Such encryption means that no one other than the sender and the recipient — not even Meta — can decipher people’s messages. Encrypted chats, first introduced as an optional feature in […]

3 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Last of 3 Palestinian college students shot in Vermont leaves hospital