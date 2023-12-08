PHOENIX — State transportation officials are getting in the holiday spirit by not scheduling any closures on metro Phoenix freeways through the end of the year.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said it will have closure-free weekends through Dec. 31 to limit impacts on traffic, shopping and product delivery during the holiday season.

Additionally, there will still be planned work at times near freeways, especially in overnight hours, ADOT said.

This weekend will see a ramp closure in the East Valley.

The westbound U.S. 60 HOV ramp to westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for freeway lighting work.

Drivers should remain alert and use caution if they end up in work areas.

In addition to on-call statewide maintenance crews, ADOT has an incident response unit that patrols metro Phoenix freeways between 4 a.m. and midnight on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends.

