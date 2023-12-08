Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

No weekend closures scheduled on metro Phoenix freeways through end of year

Dec 8, 2023, 4:15 AM

No freeway closures are scheduled in metro Phoenix the rest of the year. (ADOT Photo)...

No freeway closures are scheduled in metro Phoenix the rest of the year. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — State transportation officials are getting in the holiday spirit by not scheduling any closures on metro Phoenix freeways through the end of the year.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said it will have closure-free weekends through Dec. 31 to limit impacts on traffic, shopping and product delivery during the holiday season.

Additionally, there will still be planned work at times near freeways, especially in overnight hours, ADOT said.

This weekend will see a ramp closure in the East Valley.

RELATED STORIES

The westbound U.S. 60 HOV ramp to westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for freeway lighting work.

Drivers should remain alert and use caution if they end up in work areas.

In addition to on-call statewide maintenance crews, ADOT has an incident response unit that patrols metro Phoenix freeways between 4 a.m. and midnight on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall....

KTAR.com

Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall to retire after 10 years on the job

After 10 years on the job, Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall is planning to retire in January.

10 minutes ago

Pamela Andrews...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old woman last seen in Mesa

The Mesa Police Department has asked the public for help as it attempts to locate a woman who has been missing for three days.

7 hours ago

ADOT plans to expand commercial truck parking along interstates. (Pexels photo)...

David Veenstra

Transportation officials to expand commercial truck parking along Arizona interstates

ADOT has developed a statewide truck parking plan that recommends expanding parking at existing rest areas and adding three new facilities.

8 hours ago

A mother and her young child were among those injured after they were struck by a vehicle that roll...

KTAR.com

Mother, young child injured after being struck by vehicle that rolled over in Phoenix

A mother and her young child were among those injured after they were struck by a vehicle that rolled over during a crash in Phoenix.

12 hours ago

Rendering of Park 91, an industrial park under construction at 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road in Phoe...

Kevin Stone

Construction underway on a 20-acre industrial park in Phoenix called Park 91

Construction is underway on a 20-acre industrial park in southwest Phoenix called Park 91, developers announced Thursday.

14 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

No weekend closures scheduled on metro Phoenix freeways through end of year