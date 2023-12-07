PHOENIX – Get ready to hold up your lighter and shout along with your favorite arena rock anthems when Def Leppard and Journey stop in Phoenix next summer on their co-headlining tour.

The powerhouse lineup will take the stage at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix on Aug. 23, with the Steve Miller Band kicking off the show.

All three acts are members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

How to get tickets for Def Leppard and Journey at Chase Field

Online registration for early ticket access was set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, with the presale starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday for those who sign up and receive codes.

General public sales through Ticketmaster will start next Friday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m.

What songs can fans expect Def Leppard and Journey to play?

With Def Leppard and Journey each having sold more than 100 million albums globally, fans can expect to hear a steady stream of rock classics through the night.

“We shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history. We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves,” Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott said in a press release.

Def Leppard’s catalogue is filled with fist-pumping songs such as “Rock of Ages,” “Photograph,” “Pour Some Sugar on Me” and “Foolin’.”

Journey cranked out hit after hit in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, including “Wheel in the Sky,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” and the timeless singalong “Don’t Stop Believin’,” which Billboard named the 32nd best karaoke song of all time.

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour. No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music!” Journey said in the release.

How many concerts are Def Leppard and Journey playing together?

The 23-show North American tour kicks off July 6 in St. Louis and wraps up Sept. 8 in Denver.

The Steve Miller Band – known for hits such as “The Joker,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” and “Take the Money and Run” — is opening most of the dates, with Cheap Trick or Heart in the leadoff slot at other stops.

