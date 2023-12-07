Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Def Leppard, Journey joining forces for 2024 stadium tour with August date in Phoenix

Dec 7, 2023, 9:56 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

Def Leppard is scheduled to perform at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, on Aug. 23, 2023. Journey is scheduled to perform at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, on Aug. 23, 2023. Steve Miller Band performs on stage during Benefit Concert To Support The Mount Sinai Kyabirwa Village Surgical Facility In Uganda at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 10, 2019 in New York City.

PHOENIX – Get ready to hold up your lighter and shout along with your favorite arena rock anthems when Def Leppard and Journey stop in Phoenix next summer on their co-headlining tour.

The powerhouse lineup will take the stage at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix on Aug. 23, with the Steve Miller Band kicking off the show.

All three acts are members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

How to get tickets for Def Leppard and Journey at Chase Field

Online registration for early ticket access was set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, with the presale starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday for those who sign up and receive codes.

General public sales through Ticketmaster will start next Friday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m.

What songs can fans expect Def Leppard and Journey to play?

With Def Leppard and Journey each having sold more than 100 million albums globally, fans can expect to hear a steady stream of rock classics through the night.

RELATED STORIES

“We shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history. We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves,” Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott said in a press release.

Def Leppard’s catalogue is filled with fist-pumping songs such as “Rock of Ages,” “Photograph,” “Pour Some Sugar on Me” and “Foolin’.”

Journey cranked out hit after hit in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, including “Wheel in the Sky,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” and the timeless singalong “Don’t Stop Believin’,” which Billboard named the 32nd best karaoke song of all time.

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour. No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music!” Journey said in the release.

How many concerts are Def Leppard and Journey playing together?

The 23-show North American tour kicks off July 6 in St. Louis and wraps up Sept. 8 in Denver.

The Steve Miller Band – known for hits such as “The Joker,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” and “Take the Money and Run” — is opening most of the dates, with Cheap Trick or Heart in the leadoff slot at other stops.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Photos show the scene of a hot-air balloon mishap near 22nd Avenue and Deer Valley Road in Phoenix,...

KTAR.com

Hot-air balloon mishap in north Phoenix damages light pole, but nobody hurt

Nobody was injured in a hot-air balloon mishap in north Phoenix on Thursday morning, but a light pole was damaged, authorities said.

20 minutes ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What comes next as more details emerge about UNLV shooting suspect?

Professor of Global Security & Intelligence at Embry-Riddle, Steve Hooper, joined The Mike Broomhead Show via phone to discuss the latest details to emerge regarding the University of Nevada, Las Vegas shooting. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

49 minutes ago

The mugshot taken of Lori Vallow Daybell when she was booked into a Phoenix jail on Thursday, Nov. ...

Associated Press

Convicted killer Lori Vallow Daybell pleads not guilty to Arizona charges

Lori Vallow Daybell pleaded not guilty to charges in Arizona of conspiring to kill her estranged husband and her niece’s ex-husband.

1 hour ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Maricopa County debuts resources to help tackle fentanyl crisis

Maricopa County unveiled a new video series and website designed to help residents understand the growing impact of fentanyl use and prevent tragedies in their communities. Jim Sharpe draws on his own experience with addiction in Thursday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

caution tape in front of a Phoenix patrol car...

KTAR.com

No suspect in custody after man dead in west Phoenix shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in front of a west Phoenix home on Tuesday night, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Def Leppard, Journey joining forces for 2024 stadium tour with August date in Phoenix