Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Last sentencings are on docket in 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Dec 7, 2023, 8:41 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) — A judge will hand down the final sentences Thursday in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, capping a remarkable investigation that broke into public view on the eve of the 2020 presidential election but produced mixed results in court.

Shawn Fix and Brian Higgins pleaded guilty earlier this year in northern Michigan’s Antrim County, the location of Whitmer’s second home.

They were not key figures in the investigation. But Higgins, a resident of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, acknowledged he went on a night ride on Whitmer’s road with a camera rigged to his pickup truck. He pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support for terrorism.

Fix pleaded guilty to providing material support. The suburban Detroit man admitted he assisted plot leader Adam Fox pinpoint Whitmer’s address for an earlier drive. Prosecutors said they also had other evidence against Fix.

Whitmer, a Democrat, was targeted as part of a broad effort by anti-government rebels to trigger a civil war around the time of the 2020 election, investigators said. Her COVID-19 policies, which shut down schools and restricted the economy, were deeply scorned by critics and stoked anger.

A raft of informants and undercover FBI agents, however, was inside the group for months, leading to arrests in October 2020. Whitmer was not physically harmed.

Fourteen people were charged in three different courts in Michigan. Nine people were convicted. But in cases that went to trial, prosecutors lost five and only won five.

Three of those acquittals happened in September in Antrim County among Fix’s and Higgins’ co-defendants. The pair had agreed to cooperate with prosecutors but were never called as trial witnesses.

After the plot was thwarted, Whitmer blamed then-President Donald Trump, saying he had given “comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division.” Trump, out of office, called the kidnapping plan a “fake deal” in 2022.

United States News

Associated Press

Last of 3 Palestinian college students shot in Vermont leaves hospital

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The last of the three college students of Palestinian descent who were shot and seriously injured in Vermont during their Thanksgiving break has been released from a Burlington hospital and will undergo rehabilitation. Hisham Awartani, who is paralyzed from the chest down, left the University of Vermont Medical Center on a […]

27 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N. Ambassador Nik...

Associated Press

Two GOP presidential debates are set for Iowa and New Hampshire in January before the voting begins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Republican presidential primary debates have been scheduled in Iowa and New Hampshire in January, not long before each state’s GOP nominating contest. CNN said Thursday it will host a Jan. 10 debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, five days before the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses, and a Jan. 21 debate […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge says ex-Alaska Airlines pilot who tried to cut plane’s engines can be released before trial

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An ex-Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to cut the engines of a passenger flight while off-duty and riding in an extra seat in the cockpit can be released from jail pending trial, an Oregon judge said Thursday. Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Ryan made the decision as Joseph Emerson […]

44 minutes ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What comes next as more details emerge about UNLV shooting suspect?

Professor of Global Security & Intelligence at Embry-Riddle, Steve Hooper, joined The Mike Broomhead Show via phone to discuss the latest details to emerge regarding the University of Nevada, Las Vegas shooting. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

California’s nonpartisan legislative analyst says state faces record $68 billion budget deficit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is facing a $68 billion budget deficit, the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office said Thursday. Most of the deficit comes from lower than expected tax revenues this year, the office said. California delayed its tax filing deadline to November this year because a series of damaging storms. That forced Democratic Gov. […]

2 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Last sentencings are on docket in 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer