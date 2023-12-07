Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old in Tonopah with dementia

Dec 7, 2023, 5:45 AM

photo of John Saler...

A Silver Alert was issued for an 81-year-old man with dementia last seen in Tonopah on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for an 81-year-old man with dementia last seen in Tonopah on Wednesday, authorities said.

John Saler stands 6 feet tall, weighs 195 pounds and has white hair with blue eyes.

Saler left his home near 418th and Maryland avenues around 2 p.m. to collect mail and did not return. He also didn’t take his cellphone with him.

He was wearing a light-colored shirt (white or off-white) and dark blue shorts.

Saler is believed to be traveling in a red 2016 Ford Escape with Arizona license plate 8RA4BLA.

Anyone with information regarding Saler’s whereabouts was asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-1011 and reference incident report #23-031223.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

caution tape in front of a Phoenix patrol car...

KTAR.com

No suspect in custody after man dead in west Phoenix shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in front of a west Phoenix home late Tuesday night, authorities said.

47 minutes ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

1 dead after fire damages multiple apartment units in Phoenix

One person was killed when a fire broke out at a Phoenix apartment complex late Wednesday, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Maricopa County Judge Rosa Mroz died Saturday as a result of her injuries sustained in a car-pedest...

David Veenstra

Family of judge killed in Phoenix crash suing Grubhub for wrongful death

The family of a Maricopa County Judge is suing Grubhub after she was struck by a car while crossing a Phoenix street last year.

4 hours ago

DPS finds huge batch of fentanyl pills traffic stop...

David Veenstra

Maricopa County debuts resources to help tackle fentanyl crisis

Maricopa County unveiled a new video series and website designed to help residents understand the growing impact of fentanyl use.

4 hours ago

The City of Tempe works to serve job seekers of all backgrounds, all skill levels and all ages. (Ph...

David Veenstra

Tempe expands free workforce development services

The city of Tempe announced it is expanding its free workforce development services to help businesses fill positions.

5 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old in Tonopah with dementia