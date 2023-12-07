Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old in Tonopah with dementia

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for an 81-year-old man with dementia last seen in Tonopah on Wednesday, authorities said.

John Saler stands 6 feet tall, weighs 195 pounds and has white hair with blue eyes.

Saler left his home near 418th and Maryland avenues around 2 p.m. to collect mail and did not return. He also didn’t take his cellphone with him.

He was wearing a light-colored shirt (white or off-white) and dark blue shorts.

Saler is believed to be traveling in a red 2016 Ford Escape with Arizona license plate 8RA4BLA.

Anyone with information regarding Saler’s whereabouts was asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-1011 and reference incident report #23-031223.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.