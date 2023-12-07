Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

From SZA to the Stone of Scone, the words that help tell the story of 2023 were often mispronounced

Dec 6, 2023, 10:10 PM

FILE - Actor Cillian Murphy poses at the "Oppenheimer" premiere, July 13, 2023, in London. Some of ...

FILE - Actor Cillian Murphy poses at the "Oppenheimer" premiere, July 13, 2023, in London. Some of the words tied to this year's hottest topics were also among the most mangled when it came to saying them aloud, with stumpers ranging from the first name of “Oppenheimer” star Murphy to the singer SZA to the name of a sacred slab of sandstone used in the coronation of King Charles III. This year's lists of the most mispronounced words in the U.S. and Britain were released on Thursday, Dec. 7. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Some of the words tied to this year’s hottest topics were also among the most mangled when it came to saying them aloud, with stumpers ranging from the first name of “Oppenheimer” star Cillian Murphy to the singer SZA to the name of a sacred slab of sandstone used in the coronation of King Charles III.

This year’s lists of the most mispronounced words in the U.S. and Britain were released Thursday by the online language learning company Babbel, which commissions The Closed Captioning Group in the U.S. and the British Institute of Verbatim Reports in the U.K. to identify the top words that news anchors, politicians and other public figures have struggled with.

Going through the lists provides a bit of a year-end review that ranges from scientific discoveries to entertainment to politics. Babbel teacher Malcolm Massey said the diversity of the words struck him, with words coming from several different language.

“I think a lot of it is due to how close our cultures have become because of how globalized things are,” Massey said.

SZA, who leads in nominations for the upcoming Grammys and whose “Kill Bill” was the second most-streamed song on Spotify this year, made the U.S. list. Her name is pronounced SIZ-uh, according to the experts at Babbel, who say the first name of another entertainer on the list, the Irish actor who starred in this summer’s hit as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, is pronounced KI-lee-uhn.

Other pronunciations making the U.S. list include:

— The name of biotech entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, pronounced Vih-VAKE Rah-mah-SWAH-me.

— Two volcanos — Mexico’s Popocatepetl, pronounced Poh-poh-kah-TEH-peh-til, and Hawaii’s Kilauea, pronounced Kee-lou-EY-uh.

— The late Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, pronounced SHOO-pet, who garnered headlines as the Met Gala honored the late Chanel designer.

The coronation of King Charles in May helped put the Stone of Scone, pronounced Stown uhv Skoon, on Britian’s list, and get an honorable mention on the U.S. list. The sacred slab on which ancient Scottish kings were crowned was beneath the seat of the Coronation Chair when the crown was placed on Charles’ head.

Other pronunciations on the U.K. list include:

— The word padam, pronounced PAD-dahm, which comes from Kylie Minogue’s summertime hit “Padam Padam,” which refers to the sound of a heartbeat.

— Bharat, pronounced BUH-ruht, an ancient Sanskirt word that means India in Hindi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government this fall has signaled that Indians should shed the name India and instead use its other official name Bharat.

The words listed show the topics people focused on enough over the last year “to really have something to say about it,” said Kristie Denlinger, a lecturer in the linguistics department at the University of Texas in Austin. She said being exposed to an unfamiliar word enough can eventually help someone master it.

“Anything that is kind of different from what a speaker is used to, they can learn how to pronounce things in different ways than what they’re used to, it just takes more exposure,” Denlinger said.

Massey said that as one learns a new pronunciation, it’s important to “not stress perfection but progress over time, so practicing these words again and again.”

In some cases, the correct pronunciation is in the eye of the beholder. Earning a place on the U.S. list was the last name of Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end whose relationship with Taylor Swift has grabbed countless headlines this fall. Whether Kelce should be pronounced with one or two syllables, Kels or KEL-See, has been a topic of discussion even in his own family.

Both the four-time All-Pro tight end and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, pronounce their last name as KEL-see. On an episode of their “New Heights” podcast, they discussed with their father, Ed Kelce, how that pronunciation came to be.

“I got tired of correcting people,” said Ed Kelce, who said that his co-workers always called him KEL-see.

Jason Kelce then asks: “Should we go by Kels or KEL-see?” His father replies: “Do whatever you want, I did.”

United States News

Tracy Wodatch, from Connecticut Association for Healthcare at Home, places a candle next to a photo...

Associated Press

A nurse’s fatal last visit to patient’s home renews calls for better safety measures

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (AP) — The killing of a Connecticut nurse making a house call in October was a nightmare come true for an industry gripped by the fear of violence. Already stressed out by staffing shortages and mounting caseloads, heath care workers are increasingly worrying about the possibility of a patient becoming violent – a […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Vegas shooter who killed 3 was a professor who recently applied for a job at UNLV, AP source says

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Terrified students and professors cowered in classrooms and dorms as a gunman roamed the floors of a University of Nevada, Las Vegas building, killing three people and critically wounding a fourth before dying in a shootout with police. The gunman in Wednesday’s shooting was a professor who had unsuccessfully sought a […]

50 minutes ago

Part of a square-mile section of state land in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park is seen, Oct. 5,...

Associated Press

Wyoming may auction off huge piece of pristine land inside Grand Teton

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Off and on for over a decade, Wyoming leaders have threatened to auction off large chunks of pristine, state-owned parcels of land within Grand Teton National Park to the highest-bidding developer to prod the U.S. government to step in and pay millions to conserve the properties. On Thursday, they might make […]

1 hour ago

An eight-week-old sea otter rescued from Seldovia, Alaska, peaks out of his enclosure at Shedd Aqua...

Associated Press

A sea otter pup found alone in Alaska has a new home at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO (AP) — An eight-week-old arrival from Alaska chirps loudly before devouring ice chips in the nursery at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium. He is Pup EL2306 — proper name to be determined — a northern sea otter who was found alone and malnourished in the remote town of Seldovia in October and taken to the Alaska […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Ira Schab, right, who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor as a sailor on the USS Dobbin, tal...

Associated Press

Centenarian survivors of Pearl Harbor attack are returning to honor those who perished 82 years ago

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — Ira “Ike” Schab had just showered, put on a clean sailor’s uniform and closed his locker aboard the USS Dobbin when he heard a call for a fire rescue party. He went topside to see the USS Utah capsizing and Japanese planes in the air. He scurried back below deck […]

1 hour ago

FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel and Ham...

Associated Press

Democratic support for Biden ticks up on handling of Israel-Hamas war, AP-NORC poll says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic views on how President Joe Biden is handling the decades-old conflict between Israelis and Palestinians have rebounded slightly, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The shift occurred during a time in which Biden and top U.S. officials expressed increased concern about civilian casualties […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

From SZA to the Stone of Scone, the words that help tell the story of 2023 were often mispronounced