ARIZONA NEWS

Man accused in west Phoenix murder; allegedly linked to November armed robbery

Dec 11, 2023, 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:16 am

Jesus Castillo-Ordonez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including one count of second-degree murder and armed robbery. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

PHOENIX — A man was recently arrested in connection to a murder in Phoenix, authorities said.

Jesus Castillo-Ordonez, 21, was booked into jail Friday on multiple charges, including one count of second-degree murder and armed robbery.

Officers responded to the scene near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday and found 23-year-old Ramon Flores-Gonzalez on the ground with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said.

First responders provided aid before the fire department arrived, but Flores-Gonzalez later died from his injuries at the scene.

The suspect left the area before officers arrived, but the investigation led to the arrest of Castllo-Ordonez.

He was also allegedly linked to an armed robbery that happened Nov. 9, 2023, police said.

