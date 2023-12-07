PHOENIX — A man is dead after a shooting in west Phoenix on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the scene near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road around 11 p.m. and found 23-year-old Ramon Flores-Gonzalez on the ground with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said.

First responders provided aid before the fire department arrived, but Flores-Gonzalez later died from his injuries at the scene.

The suspect left the area before officers arrived and no suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.