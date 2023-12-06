PHOENIX — One person was dead and several more were seriously injured after a crash near Chandler involving a school van that was carrying a junior high girls’ sports team on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to the crash near State Route 347 and Riggs Road around 3 p.m., according to the Gila River Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found the driver of the vehicle that crashed with the school van dead from his injuries, police said.

The occupants of the van suffered “moderate to severe injuries,” police added. The victims were taken to hospitals for treatment. A total amount of people that were taken to the hospital wasn’t released.

The crash shut down Riggs Road westbound from SR 347 for hours.

No other information was available.

