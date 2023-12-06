PHOENIX — It’s December, but the heat in Phoenix is taking no time off as an 84-year-old daily record was broken on Wednesday.

Phoenix hit 84 degrees at about 3:10 p.m., surpassing the previous mark of 83 degrees set in 1939, according to the National Weather Service.

The record was the continuation of a warm week in Phoenix considering the time of year.

Tuesday saw a high of 82 degrees, tying that daily heat record. Temperatures are supposed to drop into the low 70s by the weekend.

How hot has it been in Phoenix this year?

It was a summer full of extreme heat in Phoenix, including a record stretch of 31 consecutive 110-degree days from June 30 to July 30. The previous mark was 18 days in 1974.

That streak made July in Phoenix the hottest month ever documented in a U.S. city, according to the Arizona State Climate Office.

Phoenix also broke the record for hottest “meteorological summer” (June-August) with an average temperature of 97 degrees. That beat the previous mark of 96.7 degrees set in 2020.

Phoenix saw the third-most 100-degree days this year in the city’s history.

