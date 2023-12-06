Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix breaks nearly 85-year-old daily heat record on Wednesday

Dec 6, 2023, 3:57 PM

Phoenix broke a nearly 85-year-old daily heat record on Wednesday. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reyno...

Phoenix broke a nearly 85-year-old daily heat record on Wednesday. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — It’s December, but the heat in Phoenix is taking no time off as an 84-year-old daily record was broken on Wednesday.

Phoenix hit 84 degrees at about 3:10 p.m., surpassing the previous mark of 83 degrees set in 1939, according to the National Weather Service.

The record was the continuation of a warm week in Phoenix considering the time of year.

Tuesday saw a high of 82 degrees, tying that daily heat record. Temperatures are supposed to drop into the low 70s by the weekend.

How hot has it been in Phoenix this year?

It was a summer full of extreme heat in Phoenix, including a record stretch of 31 consecutive 110-degree days from June 30 to July 30. The previous mark was 18 days in 1974.

RELATED STORIES

That streak made July in Phoenix the hottest month ever documented in a U.S. city, according to the Arizona State Climate Office.

Phoenix also broke the record for hottest “meteorological summer” (June-August) with an average temperature of 97 degrees. That beat the previous mark of 96.7 degrees set in 2020.

Phoenix saw the third-most 100-degree days this year in the city’s history.

Visit the KTAR News Weather Center for the latest on weather across metro Phoenix.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

One person was dead and several more were seriously injured after a crash in Chandler involving a s...

KTAR.com

1 dead, several seriously injured near Chandler after crash involving school van

One died and more were seriously injured after a crash in Chandler involving a school van that was carrying a junior high girls' sports team on Wednesday afternoon.

2 hours ago

Warehouse retailer Sam's Club is linked to a big parcel within Tempe Marketplace — one of the val...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Warehouse retailer Sam’s Club primed for new location at Tempe Marketplace

Phoenix-based Vestar Development Co. is preparing for a big addition to one of its top Valley shopping centers with a Sam's Club.

4 hours ago

A U.S. Border Patrol agent instructs immigrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border on Dec. 5, 2023,...

Kevin Stone

Rep. Juan Ciscomani wants Arizona National Guard to provide border support

U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani said he would like to see the National Guard deployed to southern Arizona to help alleviate the strain on border security resources.

5 hours ago

Tempe Police Chief Kenneth McCoy called issues with the Forensic Services Unit ‘problematic’ af...

Nicole Grigg/ABC15 Arizona

Tempe police chief addresses problems with unit that processes crime scenes

Tempe Police Chief Kenneth McCoy called issues with the Forensic Services Unit ‘problematic’ after an internal investigation.

6 hours ago

A view of the Barrio Queen in Gilbert, Arizona. The Mexican restaurant chain opened its eight locat...

KTAR.com

Barrio Queen opens 8th Valley Mexican restaurant in Surprise

The Valley’s eighth Barrio Queen Mexican restaurant opened Wednesday in Surprise and will offer specials throughout December.

7 hours ago

Mega Millions forms are stacked and waiting on players on Aug. 7, 2023, in Silver Spring, Maryland....

KTAR.com

Mega Millions ticket sold at Phoenix grocery store wins $40,000 thanks to Megaplier

A Mega Millions ticket sold at a Phoenix grocery store for Tuesday night’s drawing hit for a $40,000 payout.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Phoenix breaks nearly 85-year-old daily heat record on Wednesday