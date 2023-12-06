PHOENIX – The Valley’s eighth Barrio Queen Mexican restaurant opened Wednesday in Surprise.

The chain’s newest branch is located at 13434 N. Prasada Parkway, in the Village at Prasada development near Loop 303 and Waddell Road.

The 7,863-square-foot venue — including 2,242 square feet of patio space — has two bars and is adorned with custom artwork throughout.

The Surprise restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturdays. It will feature live entertainment and drink specials throughout December.

Barrio Queen is known for its authentic Mexican dishes such as cochinita pibil and chiles en nogado, extensive selection of tequila and mezcal, and vibrant Dia de Los Muertos-themed décor.

The brand made its debut in Old Town Scottsdale in 2011 and has since added locations in Avondale, Phoenix (Desert Ridge Marketplace), Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe and Queen Creek.

Barrio Queen was named to USA Today’s top 10 best tableside guacamole list in 2016 and Esquire magazine’s best new restaurants in America list in 2012.

