PHOENIX — Ten suspects were indicted in a scheme that involved sending patients to a fake Valley behavioral health care facility for monetary gain, authorities announced Wednesday.

The defendants are accused of running unlicensed sober living or transitional living homes around metro Phoenix, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

They allegedly agreed to send 75 patients to a fake facility and as a result, the defendants would receive $300 per-person payments weekly.

A “grand opening” for the fake facility was set for Nov. 16, where investigators were waiting.

Most of the patients duped were on the American Indian Health Plan (AIHP) administered by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS).

The AG’s office said the patients are receiving care and the opportunity to licensed facilities that will provide care and housing.

Who was indicted in the patient brokering scheme?

The suspects were indicted on counts of illegal control of an enterprise and patient brokering.

They are:

Vestine Mukarukundo

Nasibu Bauni

Pierrette Kagame

Jean Bosco Nsabimana

Immaculate Nutesi

Espoir Muhumure Nzabakiza

Willy Rutaysire

Jose Miguel Saturnino-Corrales

Julienne Swaka

Angela Dauz Turgano

The investigation was conducted by special agents from the AG’s office and investigators from the AHCCCS Office of Inspector General.

