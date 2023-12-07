Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

10 suspects indicted in Valley scheme involving alleged fake behavioral health care facility

Dec 7, 2023, 4:05 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Vestine Mukarukundo was indicted in a scheme that involved sending patients to a fake metro Phoenix behavioral health care facility for monetary gain. (Arizona AG's Office Photo) Nasibu Bauni was indicted in a scheme that involved sending patients to a fake metro Phoenix behavioral health care facility for monetary gain. (Arizona AG's Office Photo) Pierrette Kagame was indicted in a scheme that involved sending patients to a fake metro Phoenix behavioral health care facility for monetary gain. (Arizona AG's Office Photo) Jean Bosco Nsabimana was indicted in a scheme that involved sending patients to a fake metro Phoenix behavioral health care facility for monetary gain. (Arizona AG's Office Photo) Immaculate Nutesi was indicted in a scheme that involved sending patients to a fake metro Phoenix behavioral health care facility for monetary gain. (Arizona AG's Office Photo) Espoir Muhumure Nzabakiza was indicted in a scheme that involved sending patients to a fake metro Phoenix behavioral health care facility for monetary gain. (Arizona AG's Office Photo) Willy Rutaysire was indicted in a scheme that involved sending patients to a fake metro Phoenix behavioral health care facility for monetary gain. (Arizona AG's Office Photo) Jose Miguel Saturnino-Corrales was indicted in a scheme that involved sending patients to a fake metro Phoenix behavioral health care facility for monetary gain. (Arizona AG's Office Photo) Julienne Swaka was indicted in a scheme that involved sending patients to a fake metro Phoenix behavioral health care facility for monetary gain. (Arizona AG's Office Photo) Angela Dauz Turgano was indicted in a scheme that involved sending patients to a fake metro Phoenix behavioral health care facility for monetary gain. (Arizona AG's Office Photo)

PHOENIX — Ten suspects were indicted in a scheme that involved sending patients to a fake Valley behavioral health care facility for monetary gain, authorities announced Wednesday.

The defendants are accused of running unlicensed sober living or transitional living homes around metro Phoenix, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

They allegedly agreed to send 75 patients to a fake facility and as a result, the defendants would receive $300 per-person payments weekly.

RELATED STORIES

A “grand opening” for the fake facility was set for Nov. 16, where investigators were waiting.

Most of the patients duped were on the American Indian Health Plan (AIHP) administered by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS).

The AG’s office said the patients are receiving care and the opportunity to licensed facilities that will provide care and housing.

Who was indicted in the patient brokering scheme?

The suspects were indicted on counts of illegal control of an enterprise and patient brokering.

They are:

  • Vestine Mukarukundo
  • Nasibu Bauni
  • Pierrette Kagame
  • Jean Bosco Nsabimana
  • Immaculate Nutesi
  • Espoir Muhumure Nzabakiza
  • Willy Rutaysire
  • Jose Miguel Saturnino-Corrales
  • Julienne Swaka
  • Angela Dauz Turgano

The investigation was conducted by special agents from the AG’s office and investigators from the AHCCCS Office of Inspector General.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

photo of John Saler...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old in Tonopah with dementia

A Silver Alert was issued for an 81-year-old man with dementia last seen in Tonopah on Wednesday.

1 hour ago

Maricopa County Judge Rosa Mroz died Saturday as a result of her injuries sustained in a car-pedest...

David Veenstra

Family of judge killed in Phoenix crash suing Grubhub for wrongful death

The family of a Maricopa County Judge is suing Grubhub after she was struck by a car while crossing a Phoenix street last year.

3 hours ago

DPS finds huge batch of fentanyl pills traffic stop...

David Veenstra

Maricopa County debuts resources to help tackle fentanyl crisis

Maricopa County unveiled a new video series and website designed to help residents understand the growing impact of fentanyl use.

3 hours ago

The City of Tempe works to serve job seekers of all backgrounds, all skill levels and all ages. (Ph...

David Veenstra

Tempe expands free workforce development services

The city of Tempe announced it is expanding its free workforce development services to help businesses fill positions.

3 hours ago

Wes Borland, left, and Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit perform at Madison Square Garden on May 13, 2022, ...

KTAR.com

Nu metal band Limp Bizkit ‘Rollin’’ into Phoenix next summer on ‘2024 Loserville Tour’

Limp Bizkit is "Rollin'" into Phoenix next summer when the "2024 Loserville Tour" stops for an outdoor show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

11 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

10 suspects indicted in Valley scheme involving alleged fake behavioral health care facility