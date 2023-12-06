PHOENIX – A Mega Millions ticket sold at a Phoenix grocery store for Tuesday night’s drawing hit for a $40,000 payout, Arizona Lottery officials announced.

The entry was purchased at the Fry’s Food Store at Bell Road and 14th Street.

The ticket matched four of the five numbers drawn – 18, 35, 40, 64, 67 — plus the gold Mega Ball of 18. That combination is good for $10,000, and the prize increased fourfold because of the Megaplier option.

The Megaplier multiplies non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times. The amount is chosen by random before each drawing.

Tuesday’s jackpot went unclaimed, boosting the top prize to an estimated $395 million for the next drawing on Friday.

Mega Millions is a twice-weekly lottery game with tickets sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Each entry costs $2, and players can add the Megaplier option for another $1.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

