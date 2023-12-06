Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A new Homeland Security guide aims to help houses of worship protect themselves

Dec 6, 2023, 4:28 AM

FILE - Hoboken Police officers stand watch outside the United Synagogue of Hoboken, Nov. 3, 2022, i...

FILE - Hoboken Police officers stand watch outside the United Synagogue of Hoboken, Nov. 3, 2022, in Hoboken, N.J. A new guide from the Department of Homeland Security aims to help churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship protect themselves at a time of heightened tensions in faith-based communities across the country. (AP Photo/Ryan Kryska, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ryan Kryska, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A new guide from the Department of Homeland Security released Wednesday aims to help churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship protect themselves at a time of heightened tensions in faith-based communities across the country.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, an arm of Homeland Security, works with faith groups across the country to help them prepare for and prevent targeted violence against their facilities and their members. David Mussington, who’s in charge of infrastructure security at CISA, says the goal of the 16-page document is to give useable information in a format that’s easy to understand.

“It’s designed to be clear, to be less jargon-filled and to provide guidance and assistance in getting assistance from us,” Mussington said.

The guidance, dubbed “Physical Security Performance Goals for Faith-Based Communities,” outlines how faith groups can better protect themselves: keeping landscaping like hedges trimmed to prevent hiding places for attackers, for example, or only giving out necessary information during livestreams of services.

It also talks about having a plan in place for when something happens, such as having a predetermined spot where people can go and having a dedicated location for the faith community to memorialize people affected by what happened. There’s also information about federal government grants that houses of worship can apply for to pay for security improvements as well as other resources the department has developed to help communities.

Mussington said the guidelines have been in the works for months in response to concerns his agency has heard from various faiths about how to protect themselves.

“In this continued heightened threat environment, the Department of Homeland Security is committed to protecting every American’s right to live, express, and worship their faith freely and in safety,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. “The physical security performance goals we are releasing today provide churches, synagogues, mosques, and other faith-based institutions with cost-effective, accessible, and readily implementable strategies to enhance their security and reduce the risk to their communities.”

The guidance will be distributed via CISA offices around the country and the agency’s network of roughly 125 protective security advisers across the country who work with various communities to provide security advice.

The guidance comes at a time of deep unease in many communities of faith across America. Jewish communities across the country have been worried about rising antisemitism even before the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, taking efforts to defend their synagogues and communities. Since the Hamas attack, Mayorkas said, his agency has responded to an increase in threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab American communities in the U.S.

United States News

FILE - Minnie and Mickey Mouse perform for guests during a musical show in the Magic Kingdom at Wal...

Associated Press

DeSantis appointees accuse Disney district predecessors of cronyism; Disney calls them revisionist

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees to Walt Disney World’s governing district on Wednesday released a series of reports justifying their takeover and accusing their Disney-controlled predecessors of being a part of “the most egregious exhibition of corporate cronyism in modern American history.” The reports commissioned by the Florida governor’s appointees to the […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

FAA is investigating after 2 regional aircraft clip wings at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport

CHICAGO (AP) — Two regional aircraft clipped wings Tuesday at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating, officials said. The FAA said the wingtips of GoJet Flight 4423 and SkyWest Flight 5433 made contact about 7 p.m. as both jets were waiting for gate space at O’Hare. The two aircraft then […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

Norman Lear, producer of TV’s ‘All in the Family’ and influential liberal advocate, has died at 101

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Norman Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime time television with such topical hits as “All in the Family” and “Maude” and propelled political and social turmoil into the once-insulated world of sitcoms, has died. He was 101. Lear died Tuesday night in his sleep, surrounded by family at […]

55 minutes ago

A woman in conservative dress walks past a menorah standing outside a Jewish synagogue ahead of the...

Associated Press

Hanukkah message of light in darkness feels uniquely relevant to US Jews amid war, antisemitism

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Preparing for Hanukkah — Judaism’s celebration of finding light in the darkness — feels uniquely somber yet defiant this year for the diverse Jewish community in Miami-area towns that many consider a welcoming home for their faith. Even here, daily life for many Jews has been upended by the surprise […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Emmitt Glynn teaches to a group of Baton Rouge Magnet High School students, Jan. 30, 2023, i...

Associated Press

College Board revises AP Black history class set to launch in 2024

The College Board on Wednesday released an updated framework for its new Advanced Placement African American Studies course, months after the non-profit testing company came under intense scrutiny for engaging with conservative critics. The revision includes more material on topics including the Tulsa Race Massacre, Black culture’s influence on film and sports, and discriminatory practices […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspect in custody after 6 dead and 3 wounded in series of attacks in Texas, authorities say

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A daylong series of attacks in Austin has left four people dead and at least three wounded, and a man believed to be connected to them and the deaths of two people near San Antonio was taken into custody, Texas authorities said. Those who died were found in two homes in […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

A new Homeland Security guide aims to help houses of worship protect themselves