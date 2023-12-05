Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man charged with defrauding local physician out of $207,000

Dec 5, 2023, 4:15 PM

Bitcoin scam...

A Fountain Hills man was charged again for wire fraud and money laundering. (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A federal grand jury in Phoenix returned an indictment against a Fountain Hills man accused of wire fraud and transactional money laundering.

The indictment alleges that the 45-year-old Jeremie Sowerby scammed an Arizona physician out of $207,000 under the guise of a purported risk-free investment opportunity called “Justice Capital.”

Sowerby convinced the physician that the guaranteed return could be withdrawn in cash or Bitcoin at any time. Instead, Sowerby just stole the money and used it for his own purposes, including an $83,000 cashier’s check made out to an entity he owns and controls, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

RELATED STORIES

This is not Sowerby’s first offense of the sort, as he was previously charged in September for a similar incident, which also included 42-year-old Luis Ortega.

Sowerby and Ortega were charged with scamming hundreds of victims out of millions of dollars in a cryptocurrency scheme. That case remains pending.

A conviction for wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. For transactional money laundering, a conviction carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Hans Schmidt, 26, was shot on the corner of 51st and Peoria avenues while he was preaching about at...

KTAR.com

Video released of moment when Glendale preacher shot on street corner

Police have released video of the moment a Glendale preacher was shot on a street corner last month.

4 hours ago

Sheep cross a wildlife overpass in this file photo from Federal Highway Administration....

Kevin Stone

Arizona gets $24M federal grant for wildlife overpass, fencing on I-17 south of Flagstaff

Arizona was awarded $24 million in federal funding for a project designed to make travel safer for motorists and wildlife along Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff.

5 hours ago

Global Credit Union Arena at GCU...

Damon Allred

GCU Arena to be renamed Global Credit Union Arena following rights partnership

GCU and Global Credit Union have agreed to a multi-year deal, renaming their arena Global Credit Union Arena at Grand Canyon University.

7 hours ago

caution tape across police car...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Phoenix

A motorcyclist died after a crash with a vehicle in Phoenix on Monday night, authorities said.

8 hours ago

Renderings of the exterior and interior of the Hale Concert Hall, which is set to open in January 2...

Kevin Stone

Hale Centre Theatre opening concert hall in downtown Gilbert in 2024

The Hale Centre Theatre is opening a music venue next month, bringing another entertainment option to downtown Gilbert.

9 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix Police Department logo. A 58-year-old man suffered "a medical episode" whil...

KTAR.com

Man dies after suffering ‘medical episode’ while in Phoenix Police custody

A 58-year-old man died last week after suffering "a medical episode" while in Phoenix Police custody.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Arizona man charged with defrauding local physician out of $207,000