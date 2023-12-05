PHOENIX — Police have released video of the moment a Glendale preacher was shot on a street corner last month.

Hans Schmidt, 26, was shot on the corner of 51st and Peoria avenues while he was preaching about attending a nearby service at about 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Video shows Schmidt, who was in critical condition as of the most recent update from his church, being struck by a bullet and falling to his knees.

Police don’t know if the shooter, who is still on the loose, was on foot or in a vehicle.

Who is preacher Hans Schmidt?

Schmidt is a husband and father to two young children, as well as a former military combat medic, police said.

He is the outreach director at Victory Chapel, which is located in a strip mall at the intersection where he was shot.

Detectives believe there are multiple witnesses to the shooting who could provide more information.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

