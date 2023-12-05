Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Video released of moment when Glendale preacher shot on street corner

Dec 5, 2023, 3:34 PM

Hans Schmidt, 26, was shot on the corner of 51st and Peoria avenues while he was preaching about at...

Hans Schmidt, 26, was shot on the corner of 51st and Peoria avenues while he was preaching about attending a nearby service at about 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 15. (Silent Witness Screenshot)

(Silent Witness Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police have released video of the moment a Glendale preacher was shot on a street corner last month.

Hans Schmidt, 26, was shot on the corner of 51st and Peoria avenues while he was preaching about attending a nearby service at about 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Video shows Schmidt, who was in critical condition as of the most recent update from his church, being struck by a bullet and falling to his knees.

Police don’t know if the shooter, who is still on the loose, was on foot or in a vehicle.

Who is preacher Hans Schmidt?

Schmidt is a husband and father to two young children, as well as a former military combat medic, police said.

RELATED STORIES

He is the outreach director at Victory Chapel, which is located in a strip mall at the intersection where he was shot.

Detectives believe there are multiple witnesses to the shooting who could provide more information.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Bitcoin scam...

KTAR.com

Arizona man charged with defrauding local physician out of $207,000

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Fountain Hills man Jeremie Sowerby for wire fraud and transactional money laundering.

2 hours ago

Sheep cross a wildlife overpass in this file photo from Federal Highway Administration....

Kevin Stone

Arizona gets $24M federal grant for wildlife overpass, fencing on I-17 south of Flagstaff

Arizona was awarded $24 million in federal funding for a project designed to make travel safer for motorists and wildlife along Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff.

5 hours ago

Global Credit Union Arena at GCU...

Damon Allred

GCU Arena to be renamed Global Credit Union Arena following rights partnership

GCU and Global Credit Union have agreed to a multi-year deal, renaming their arena Global Credit Union Arena at Grand Canyon University.

6 hours ago

caution tape across police car...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Phoenix

A motorcyclist died after a crash with a vehicle in Phoenix on Monday night, authorities said.

8 hours ago

Renderings of the exterior and interior of the Hale Concert Hall, which is set to open in January 2...

Kevin Stone

Hale Centre Theatre opening concert hall in downtown Gilbert in 2024

The Hale Centre Theatre is opening a music venue next month, bringing another entertainment option to downtown Gilbert.

9 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix Police Department logo. A 58-year-old man suffered "a medical episode" whil...

KTAR.com

Man dies after suffering ‘medical episode’ while in Phoenix Police custody

A 58-year-old man died last week after suffering "a medical episode" while in Phoenix Police custody.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Video released of moment when Glendale preacher shot on street corner