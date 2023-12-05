Sen. Tommy Tuberville says he’s ending blockade of most military nominees

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March 30, 2022, in Washington. Republican presidential candidates will gather in Alabama on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, for the fourth GOP debate of the 2024 presidential campaign. Alabama's two U.S. senators represent two styles of Republican politics. Tuberville is a Donald Trump acolyte. He talked to Trump from the Senate floor as Trump supporters began storming Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021; now he's blocking military promotions to protest Pentagon policies for servicemembers seeking abortions. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said Tuesday he’s ending his blockade of most military nominees, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved.