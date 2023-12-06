Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Police release video in shooting of man who fired at officer

Dec 6, 2023, 4:15 AM

Phoenix Police has released video of a shooting where a suspect fired at an officer following a sto...

Phoenix Police has released video of a shooting where a suspect fired at an officer following a stop on Nov. 20, 2023. (YouTube Screenshot/Phoenix Police)

(YouTube Screenshot/Phoenix Police)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released video of a shooting where a suspect fired at an officer following a stop.

An officer stopped 24-year-old Jesse Magana near Thomas Road and 24th Drive at about 3 a.m. on Nov. 20 after the man was almost hit by a patrol SUV, according to police.

Magana wasn’t compliant with the officer’s commands and eventually a struggle ensued. The officer noticed a gun in Magana’s waistband during the fight.

Magana eventually broke away and ran west on Thomas Road near Interstate 17.

RELATED STORIES

Shots rang out from Magana’s direction before he fled into a nearby neighborhood.

Police then contacted Magana in an alley between Avalon and Earll drives, west of 25th Drive.

Video (WARNING: Graphic Content) shows officers chasing Magana and telling him to put his hands up.

Magana appears to reach for his waistband before being shot by an officer.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Magana was arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer and other charges.

The officer involved in the original stop was a one-year veteran of the force.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Stock image of pool water. A 1½-year-old boy died Monday, Dec. 4, after climbing through a dog doo...

KTAR.com

Child climbed through dog door before drowning in Gilbert pool, police say

A 1½-year-old boy died Monday after climbing through a dog door and drowning in a backyard pool in Gilbert, authorities said.

22 minutes ago

Queensland Police Service Assistant Commissioner Cheryl Scanlon and FBI representative Nitiana Mann...

Associated Press

Arizona man accused of inciting ‘religiously motivated’ attack that left 6 dead in Australia

An Arizona man has been charged over online comments that allegedly incited an attack in Australia in which six people died last year.

51 minutes ago

Dutch semiconductor company ASM is investing more than $320 million to expand its U.S. headquarters...

Heidi Hommel

Dutch semiconductor company ASM announces $320 million investment in Scottsdale

Dutch semiconductor equipment company ASM is investing more than $320 million to expand its U.S. headquarters in Scottsdale.

3 hours ago

A U.S. Border Patrol agent counts immigrants after they spent the night in the desert on December 0...

KTAR.com

Community activist believes closure of Lukeville Port of Entry could result in border town deaths

A community activist who works with border towns believes there could be deaths if the Lukeville Port of Entry in Arizona doesn't reopen soon.

3 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Kygo to headline final night of Coors Light Birds Nest in February at WM Phoenix Open

The 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest added internationally acclaimed DJ Kygo as the headliner for the February festival's final night.

3 hours ago

Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade...

KTAR.com

Tempe to hold Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade on Saturday

Arizona's most unique holiday event, the Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade, will launch at 7 p.m. across Tempe Town Lake this Saturday, Dec. 9.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Phoenix Police release video in shooting of man who fired at officer