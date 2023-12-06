PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released video of a shooting where a suspect fired at an officer following a stop.

An officer stopped 24-year-old Jesse Magana near Thomas Road and 24th Drive at about 3 a.m. on Nov. 20 after the man was almost hit by a patrol SUV, according to police.

Magana wasn’t compliant with the officer’s commands and eventually a struggle ensued. The officer noticed a gun in Magana’s waistband during the fight.

Magana eventually broke away and ran west on Thomas Road near Interstate 17.

Shots rang out from Magana’s direction before he fled into a nearby neighborhood.

Police then contacted Magana in an alley between Avalon and Earll drives, west of 25th Drive.

Video (WARNING: Graphic Content) shows officers chasing Magana and telling him to put his hands up.

Magana appears to reach for his waistband before being shot by an officer.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Magana was arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer and other charges.

The officer involved in the original stop was a one-year veteran of the force.

