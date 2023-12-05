Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Motorcyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Phoenix

Dec 5, 2023, 11:09 AM

caution tape across police car...

Officers responded to the area of 36th and Oak streets and found 29-year-old Taylor Tobias suffering from injuries on Dec. 4, 2023. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A motorcyclist died after a crash with a vehicle in Phoenix on Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 36th and Oak streets around 8:50 p.m. and found 29-year-old Taylor Tobias suffering from injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

She was taken to a hospital and died there.

The collision occurred after a vehicle turned left in front of Tobias at Oak Street as the motorcyclist was traveling north on 36th Street.

RELATED STORIES

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and didn’t show signs of impairment.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Renderings of the exterior and interior of the Hale Concert Hall, which is set to open in January 2...

Kevin Stone

Hale Centre Theatre opening concert hall in downtown Gilbert in 2024

The Hale Centre Theatre is opening a music venue next month, bringing another entertainment option to downtown Gilbert.

2 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix Police Department logo. A 58-year-old man suffered "a medical episode" whil...

KTAR.com

Man dies after suffering ‘medical episode’ while in Phoenix Police custody

A 58-year-old man died last week after suffering "a medical episode" while in Phoenix Police custody.

4 hours ago

File phot of a Phoenix Fire truck at night. Seven people were hospitalized after a collision near M...

KTAR.com

7 people hospitalized after 2-vehicle collision in west Phoenix

Seven people were hospitalized, including one in extremely critical condition, after a collision in west Phoenix on Monday evening.

5 hours ago

The Children’s Equity Project Executive Director Dr. Shantel Meek talks before a crowd. (​Balin...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Early care and education system underserving kids in Arizona, report says

A new report has found Arizona's early care and education (ECE) system is underserving kids, especially those from marginalized communities.

8 hours ago

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone speaks at a press conference on the midterm elections on Nov. ...

Danny Shapiro

Maricopa County Sheriff Penzone says he’s moving on at right time, proud to rehab agency

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is entering his final month leading an agency he says he is proud to have turned around following the departure of his predecessor.

8 hours ago

Phase Three is now underway for the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project after two-and-...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 Broadway Curve project enters Phase 3

Phase three is now underway for the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project after two-and-a-half years since the project began.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Motorcyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Phoenix