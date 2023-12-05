Motorcyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist died after a crash with a vehicle in Phoenix on Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 36th and Oak streets around 8:50 p.m. and found 29-year-old Taylor Tobias suffering from injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

She was taken to a hospital and died there.

The collision occurred after a vehicle turned left in front of Tobias at Oak Street as the motorcyclist was traveling north on 36th Street.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and didn’t show signs of impairment.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

