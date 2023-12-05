Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: Wall Street retreats after Moody’s downgrades China’s credit rating

Dec 5, 2023, 12:24 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wall Street headed lower early Tuesday after Moody’s Investor Service downgraded China’s sovereign debt rating as the country’s real estate crisis seeps into its local government and private financing.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 lost 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

In Asian trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.9% to 16,327.86, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.7% to 2,972.30 as anxiety flared over weakness in the world’s second-largest economy.

Credit rating agency Moody’s cut its outlook for Chinese sovereign bonds to negative Tuesday, citing risks from a slowing economy and a crisis in its property sector.

Moody’s said the downgrade, its first for China since 2017, reflects risks from financing troubles of local and regional governments and state-owned enterprises.

Slowing economic growth in China weighed on U.S. markets that have been buoyed by signs of easing inflation and the potential for an end to the series of interest rate hikes put into place by the U.S. Federal Reserve to curb rising prices.

This week will bring several key updates on the economy.

The Institute for Supply Management will release its November report on the services sector Tuesday. The sector accounts for the majority of jobs in the U.S. The report could provide more insight into consumer spending and the jobs market.

The government will release its October update on job openings on Tuesday and a weekly report on applications for unemployment benefits on Thursday.

The government’s monthly jobs report for November arrives Friday. Analysts polled by FactSet believe U.S. employers added 175,000 jobs last month. They forecast that the unemployment rate remained steady at 3.9%.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 1.4% to finish at 32,775.82. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.9% to 7,061.60. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.8% to 2,494.28.

A key report on Japanese inflation showed core consumer prices in Tokyo, which excludes volatile food prices, rose 2.3% from a year ago, slowing from previous months’ increases.

In Europe at midday France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX each rose nearly 0.3%, while Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.5%.

Benchmark U.S. crude added lost 2 cents to $73.02 a barrel. It fell 1.4% on Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 5 cents to $77.98 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 147.07 Japanese yen from 147.19 yen. The euro cost $1.0820, down from $1.0838.

United States News

Associated Press

Cause sought of explosion that leveled an Arlington, Virginia, home as police tried to serve warrant

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Hours before a massive explosion destroyed a duplex and shook a Virginia suburb of Washington, D.C., a suspect inside his home fired a flare gun 30 to 40 times into the neighborhood, drawing a large police response, officials said Tuesday. All officers escaped serious injury but it was unclear what happened […]

22 minutes ago

FILE - Math teacher Doug Walters sits among empty desks as he takes part in a video conference with...

Associated Press

Students around the world suffered huge learning setbacks during the pandemic, study finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Students around the world suffered historic setbacks in reading and math during the COVID-19 pandemic, with declines in test scores so widespread that the United States climbed in global rankings simply by falling behind less sharply, a new study finds. The state of global education was given a bleak appraisal in the […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Israel strikes in and around Gaza’s second-largest city in a bloody new phase of the war

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel intensified its bombardment in and around Gaza’s second-largest city early Tuesday, sending ambulances and private cars racing into a local hospital carrying people wounded in a bloody new phase of the war. Under U.S. pressure to prevent further mass casualties in the conflict with Hamas, Israel says it […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake felt widely across Big Island of Hawaii; no damage or risk of tsunami

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake on the Big Island of Hawaii was felt widely Monday, but there were no reports of damage or injury, officials said. The earthquake hit at 5:54 p.m. near the Kilauea volcano at a depth of 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) below sea level, according to a statement from […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

AI’s future could be ‘open-source’ or closed. Tech giants are divided as they lobby regulators

Tech leaders have been vocal proponents of the need to regulate artificial intelligence, but they’re also lobbying hard to make sure the new rules work in their favor. That’s not to say they all want the same thing. Facebook parent Meta and IBM on Tuesday launched a new group called the AI Alliance that’s advocating […]

8 hours ago

FILE - A hearse and debris can be seen at the rear of the Return to Nature Funeral Home, Oct. 5, 20...

Associated Press

Owners of a funeral home where 190 decaying bodies were found to appear in court

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The owners of a Colorado funeral home where 190 decomposing bodies were found are set to appear in court Tuesday, facing allegations that they abused corpses, stole, laundered money and forged documents. Jon and Carie Hallford own Return to Nature Funeral Home, which has a facility in Penrose where investigators […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Stock market today: Wall Street retreats after Moody’s downgrades China’s credit rating