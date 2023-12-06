PHOENIX – A 1½-year-old boy died Monday after climbing through a dog door and drowning in a backyard pool in Gilbert, authorities said.

The Gilbert fire and police departments responded a drowning call around 2:30 p.m. at a home near Greenfield and Guadalupe roads.

The child was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators later determined that the boy got into the backyard through a dog door before falling into the unfenced pool, the Gilbert Police Department said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is an updated version of a story that was originally published on Dec. 4, 2023.

