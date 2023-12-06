Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Child climbed through dog door before drowning in Gilbert pool, police say

Dec 6, 2023, 6:59 AM | Updated: 7:00 am

Stock image of pool water. A 1½-year-old boy died Monday, Dec. 4, after climbing through a dog doo...

A child died Monday, Dec. 4, after climbing through a dog door and drowning in a backyard pool in Gilbert, Arizona. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A 1½-year-old boy died Monday after climbing through a dog door and drowning in a backyard pool in Gilbert, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The Gilbert fire and police departments responded a drowning call around 2:30 p.m. at a home near Greenfield and Guadalupe roads.

The child was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators later determined that the boy got into the backyard through a dog door before falling into the unfenced pool, the Gilbert Police Department said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is an updated version of a story that was originally published on Dec. 4, 2023.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the “2 Seconds Is 2 Long” website.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Progress on the Moores Gulch bridge north of Phoenix is a milestone in the Interstate 17 Improvemen...

David Veenstra

Traffic shift at bridge north of Phoenix marks milestone in I-17 Improvement Project

Part of a new bridge north of Phoenix recently opened, marking a milestone for the Interstate 17 Improvement Project.

2 hours ago

Queensland Police Service Assistant Commissioner Cheryl Scanlon and FBI representative Nitiana Mann...

Associated Press

Arizona man accused of inciting ‘religiously motivated’ attack that left 6 dead in Australia

An Arizona man has been charged over online comments that allegedly incited an attack in Australia in which six people died last year.

4 hours ago

Dutch semiconductor company ASM is investing more than $320 million to expand its U.S. headquarters...

Heidi Hommel

Dutch semiconductor company ASM announces $320 million investment in Scottsdale

Dutch semiconductor equipment company ASM is investing more than $320 million to expand its U.S. headquarters in Scottsdale.

5 hours ago

A U.S. Border Patrol agent counts immigrants after they spent the night in the desert on December 0...

KTAR.com

Community activist believes closure of Lukeville Port of Entry could result in border town deaths

A community activist who works with border towns believes there could be deaths if the Lukeville Port of Entry in Arizona doesn't reopen soon.

6 hours ago

Phoenix Police has released video of a shooting where a suspect fired at an officer following a sto...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Police release video in shooting of man who fired at officer

The Phoenix Police Department has released video of a shooting where a suspect fired at an officer following a stop.

6 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Kygo to headline final night of Coors Light Birds Nest in February at WM Phoenix Open

The 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest added internationally acclaimed DJ Kygo as the headliner for the February festival's final night.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Child climbed through dog door before drowning in Gilbert pool, police say