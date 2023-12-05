PHOENIX — Phase three is now underway for the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project after two-and-a-half years since the project began.

There are a number of tasks the next part of the four-phase project will incorporate. Included among them by the Arizona Department of Transportation are:

Completing the new State Route 143 and I-10 direct connections.

Reconstructing the 32nd Street ramps.

Also included are the widening of bridges and roadways, work on drainage and signage, completing bridge work, general roadway improvements and completing collector distributor (CD) roads.

A lot was completed during phase two of the project by ADOT.

Removal of the former 48th Street and Broadway Road bridges and completed construction of the new ones.

Reconstruction of the 40th Street ramps.

Construction of the U.S. Route 60 to I-10 bridge.

Construction of the Alameda Drive and Western Canal pedestrian bridges.

Furthermore, new walls have been constructed, utility relocations have been coordinated and the construction of the CD roads began.

