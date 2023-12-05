Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Interstate 10 Broadway Curve project enters Phase 3

Dec 5, 2023, 4:15 AM | Updated: 8:07 am

Phase Three is now underway for the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project after two-and-...

Phase Three is now underway for the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project after two-and-a-half years since the project began. (Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Phase three is now underway for the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project after two-and-a-half years since the project began.

There are a number of tasks the next part of the four-phase project will incorporate. Included among them by the Arizona Department of Transportation are:

  • Completing the new State Route 143 and I-10 direct connections.

  • Reconstructing the 32nd Street ramps.

RELATED STORIES

Also included are the widening of bridges and roadways, work on drainage and signage, completing bridge work, general roadway improvements and completing collector distributor (CD) roads.

A lot was completed during phase two of the project by ADOT.

  • Removal of the former 48th Street and Broadway Road bridges and completed construction of the new ones.

  • Reconstruction of the 40th Street ramps.

  • Construction of the U.S. Route 60 to I-10 bridge.

  • Construction of the Alameda Drive and Western Canal pedestrian bridges.

Furthermore, new walls have been constructed, utility relocations have been coordinated and the construction of the CD roads began.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Phoenix Police Department logo. A 58-year-old man suffered "a medical episode" whil...

KTAR.com

Man dies after suffering ‘medical episode’ while in Phoenix Police custody

A 58-year-old man died last week after suffering "a medical episode" while in Phoenix Police custody.

7 minutes ago

File phot of a Phoenix Fire truck at night. Seven people were hospitalized after a collision near M...

KTAR.com

7 people hospitalized after 2-vehicle collision in west Phoenix

Seven people were hospitalized, including one in extremely critical condition, after a collision in west Phoenix on Monday evening.

55 minutes ago

The Children’s Equity Project Executive Director Dr. Shantel Meek talks before a crowd. (​Balin...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Early care and education system underserving kids in Arizona, report says

A new report has found Arizona's early care and education (ECE) system is undeserving kids, especially those from marginalized communities.

4 hours ago

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone speaks at a press conference on the midterm elections on Nov. ...

Danny Shapiro

Maricopa County Sheriff Penzone says he’s moving on at right time, proud to rehab agency

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is entering his final month leading an agency he says he is proud to have turned around following the departure of his predecessor.

4 hours ago

A table at Kembara, which is set to open Dec. 7, 2023, at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort....

KTAR.com

New restaurant Kembara opening at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort

A new restaurant from acclaimed chef Angelo Sosa is coming to the Valley. Kembara will be housed at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge.

4 hours ago

The Arizona Attorney General's Office has settled with an air conditioning company that was making ...

KTAR.com

Arizona settles with air conditioning company over illegal telemarketing calls

The Arizona Attorney General's Office has settled with an air conditioning company that was making illegal telemarketing calls for four years.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Interstate 10 Broadway Curve project enters Phase 3