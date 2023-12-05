Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona settles with air conditioning company over illegal telemarketing calls

Dec 4, 2023, 8:00 PM

The Arizona Attorney General's Office has settled with an air conditioning company that was making ...

The Arizona Attorney General's Office has settled with an air conditioning company that was making illegal telemarketing calls for four years. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday it has settled with an air conditioning company that was making illegal telemarketing calls for four years.

Old Town AC will have to pay $285,000 in civil penalties and can only make solicitation calls to its existing customers for a year as a result.

The company failed to remove consumer phone numbers listed on the National Do Not Call Registry from 2016-2019, resulting in thousands of unlawful calls, according to a criminal complaint.

RELATED STORIES

“Receiving unwanted telemarketing calls is very frustrating for Arizonans who have registered for the National Do Not Call Registry,” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a press release.

“Any company that refuses to comply with the Do Not Call laws should not be making telephone solicitations in Arizona. If they do, we will pursue them in court and hold them accountable.”

Anyone can reported unwanted calls and sign up for the registry on the Federal Trade Commission’s website.

The investigation was handled by Assistant Attorney General Dylan Jones.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A child is dead in Gilbert after reportedly drowning in a pool at a local home. (Gilbert Police Dep...

KTAR.com

1-and-a-half-year-old child drowns in pool at Gilbert home

A child is dead in Gilbert after reportedly drowning in a pool at a home. The one-and-a-half year old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

5 hours ago

Seasonal visitor restrictions are now in effect at Banner Health facilities due to the increased ri...

Stephen Gugliociello

Banner Health facilities in Arizona restrict visitors due to flu concerns

Seasonal visitor restrictions are now in effect at Banner Health facilities due to the increased risk of flu and respiratory virus concerns.

7 hours ago

File photo of a sign near the beach at Puerto Peñasco, Mexico. Puerto Peñasco tourism screeched t...

Kevin Stone

Closure of Lukeville Port of Entry in Arizona devastating for Puerto Peñasco tourism

Puerto Peñasco tourism screeched to a halt Monday after U.S. border officials closed the main port of entry between Phoenix and the Mexican beach town.

9 hours ago

Mugshot of three men involved in a criminal street gang in Phoenix...

SuElen Rivera

Murder victim in Phoenix park allegedly mutilated by suspects with gang ties

Newly released information describes the gruesome details of the murder of a gay man at a Phoenix park last month allegedly orchestrated by local gang members.

10 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: New Go Safe act good first step for gun safety in Arizona, more can be done though

Sharper Point: New Go Safe act good first step for gun safety in Arizona, more can be done though. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News  

11 hours ago

File photo of a Goodyear Police cruiser. A man was shot and killed in a suspected road rage inciden...

KTAR.com

No arrests made in suspected road rage shooting at West Valley QuikTrip

No arrests have been made in a fatal West Valley shooting over the weekend that may have been the result of a road rage incident.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Arizona settles with air conditioning company over illegal telemarketing calls