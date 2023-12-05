PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday it has settled with an air conditioning company that was making illegal telemarketing calls for four years.

Old Town AC will have to pay $285,000 in civil penalties and can only make solicitation calls to its existing customers for a year as a result.

The company failed to remove consumer phone numbers listed on the National Do Not Call Registry from 2016-2019, resulting in thousands of unlawful calls, according to a criminal complaint.

“Receiving unwanted telemarketing calls is very frustrating for Arizonans who have registered for the National Do Not Call Registry,” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a press release.

“Any company that refuses to comply with the Do Not Call laws should not be making telephone solicitations in Arizona. If they do, we will pursue them in court and hold them accountable.”

Anyone can reported unwanted calls and sign up for the registry on the Federal Trade Commission’s website.

The investigation was handled by Assistant Attorney General Dylan Jones.

