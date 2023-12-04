Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert residents would see monthly utility bills jump by more than $50 under proposal

Dec 4, 2023, 11:17 AM

Water flows from a kitchen faucet in a stock image. The Gilbert Town Council approved a notice of i...

The Gilbert Town Council approved a notice of intent to charge more for water and waste services at a meeting Nov. 28, 2023. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Gilbert officials are considering utility rate and fee hikes that would inflate residents’ monthly bills by an average of about $25 next year and over $50 by 2026.

The Gilbert Town Council approved a notice of intent to charge more for water and waste services at a meeting last week.

“Aging infrastructure, the Colorado River shortage and the change in water quality coming into our community have created significant challenges, but Gilbert is committed to protecting our town’s ability to treat and deliver clean, safe and reliable drinking water to residents and businesses,” the East Valley suburb said in a press release Thursday.

“Critical improvement projects, like the reconstruction of the North Water Treatment Plant, are already underway while other essential projects are just beginning. Ongoing inflation and cost escalation have impacted and/or delayed these projects, leading to the proposal for utility rate increases.”

How much would Gilbert water, waste bills go up under plan?

The average residential cost for solid waste/recycling services and water would rise from $53.03 to $78.55 next year and reach $107.55 by 2026, according to presentation material prepared by town staff.

The plan would increase the fee for solid waste and recycling services for most of the town’s residential customers from the current $19.03 to $27.55 in 2024, a 44% one-time jump.

The proposed water rate hike is even more severe. The council considered three options before choosing to pursue a 135% increase to be phased in over three years.

What water rate options were considered?

The average Gilbert residence currently spends $34 for water. Under the chosen option, that would rise incrementally to $51 next year, $64 in 2025 and $80 in 2026.

Water bills vary by househould. Customers can use the town’s online calculator to see how the proposal would affect them.

The phased-in plan combines cash and bond funding, with $80 million in new debt and $43 million in anticipated interest over 20 years.

The Town Council, by a narrow 4-3 vote, considered it the least painful of the three options presented by Gilbert staff.

An all-cash option favored by some council members would have avoided new debt, but it would have required residents to absorb a 130% average monthly increase for water, from $34 to $78, all at once next year.

Town staff also presented a bond-funded option that would have resulted in a one-time bill increase to $66. But that would come with a whopping $205 million in new debt, with $110 million in anticipated interest over 20 years.

When can Gilbert residents expect to see larger utility bills?

The Town Council is scheduled to vote on the rate hikes following a public hearing at its Feb. 6 meeting.

If the plan is approved, the waste and recycling fee increase and the first water rate hike would go into effect April 4.

The ensuing water rate increases would go into effect in April in 2025 and 2026.

Residents and businesses can learn more about the proposal during an open house in the Heritage Room of Gilbert Town Hall (50 E. Civic Center Drive) on Jan. 24, 2024. The event will be livestreamed on Gilbert’s YouTube channel.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: New Go Safe act good first step for gun safety in Arizona, more can be done though

Sharper Point: New Go Safe act good first step for gun safety in Arizona, more can be done though. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News  

50 minutes ago

File photo of a Goodyear Police cruiser. A man was shot and killed in a suspected road rage inciden...

KTAR.com

No arrests made in suspected road rage shooting at West Valley QuikTrip

No arrests have been made in a fatal West Valley shooting over the weekend that may have been the result of a road rage incident.

1 hour ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Outgoing Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone talks legacy

Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

Migrants seen walking through the desert to enter into the United States....

SuElen Rivera

Man found guilty of smuggling charges after leaving woman to die in southern Arizona

A federal jury last week found a Mexican man guilty of smuggling charges after he left a woman to die in southern Arizona while transporting migrants into the United States a couple years ago.

3 hours ago

A family of five claiming to be from Guatemala and a man stating he was from Peru, in pink shirt, w...

Associated Press

Arizona border crossing closes as officials grapple with changing migration routes

So many migrants are crossing from Mexico into Arizona around remote Lukeville that U.S. officials are closing the port of entry there.

4 hours ago

A mobile home caught fire near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in Phoenix on Friday, Dec. 4, 2023....

KTAR.com

Neighbor rescues man from burning mobile home in Phoenix

A good Samaritan neighbor rescued a man from a burning mobile home in Phoenix on Friday morning, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Gilbert residents would see monthly utility bills jump by more than $50 under proposal