PHOENIX – A good Samaritan neighbor rescued a man from a burning mobile home in Phoenix on Friday morning, authorities said.

Crews responded to the area of 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road just after 5 a.m. and found a trailer engulfed in flames, with heavy smoke, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

They deployed hose lines to put the fire out and evacuated adjacent units to prevent the fire from spreading.

A man who was inside the mobile home when the blaze started was pulled to safety by a neighbor before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Firefighters treated the victim for smoke inhalation before he was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force was working to determine the cause of the fire.

