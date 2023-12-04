Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: US futures follow global markets lower ahead of raft of jobs data this week

Dec 3, 2023, 9:37 PM | Updated: Dec 4, 2023, 6:32 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wall Street followed global stocks lower Monday ahead of a slew of economic data on the labor market this week.

Futures slipped, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.3% before the bell while the S&P 500 gave up 0.4%.

Wall Street ended Friday with its fifth straight weekly gain as a growing number of signs suggest that the U.S. Federal Reserve may be done raising interest rates to curtail rising costs. Inflation has slowed measurably since last year following a series of rate hikes.

The hikes are intended to cool the economy and slow hiring, and there is growing evidence that the Fed has had some success.

A report Thursday from the Commerce Department showed that prices were unchanged from September to October, down from a 0.4% rise the previous month. Compared with a year ago, consumer prices rose 3% in October, below the 3.4% annual rate in September. That was the lowest year-over-year inflation rate in more than 2 1/2 years.

While the labor markets remain strong, the rising cost of borrowing has pushed companies, particularly in the tech sector, to slow down.

Spotify said Monday that it was cutting 17% of its workforce, about 1,500 employees at the streaming music and podcast platform, citing high interest rates. Spotify share rose 2.3% before the opening bell.

The U.S. releases new data on job openings Tuesday, the number of weekly claims for unemployment benefits Thursday, and its monthly jobs data for November on Friday.

Alaska Airlines agreed to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal announced Sunday, a tie-up that would test the Biden administration that is already fighting consolidation in the airline sector.

Alaska will pay $18 in cash for each share of Hawaiian, whose stock nearly tripled in off hours trading, to $13.85, after closing Friday at $4.86.

Alaska Air Group tumbled nearly 12%.

In Europe at midday, France’s CAC 40 shed 0.3%, while Germany’s DAX inched up 0.1%. Britain’s FTSE 100 declined 0.4%.

China Evergrande’s Hong Kong traded shares gained 9.2% after a Hong Kong court postponed until Jan. 29 a hearing on its plan to restructure its massive debts. The property developer faces possible liquidation if creditors reject its restructuring plan.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.1% to 16,646.05, while the Shanghai Composite edged 0.3% lower to 3,022.91.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.6% to finish at 33,231.27. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.7% to 7,124.70. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.4% to 2,514.95.

Inflation data are also expected this week for several nations in Asia, including Japan, Thailand and the Philippines.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 43 cents to $73.64 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Overall, oil prices have been easing for several months. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 44 cents to $78.44 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar declined to 146.57 Japanese yen from 146.76 yen. The euro cost $1.0869, down from $1.0885.

Bitcoin’s comeback continued, with the digital currency breaching the $40,000 mark for the first time since April of 2022. It’s up more than 150% in 2023 after opening the year around $16,600.

On Friday, the S&P 500 reached its highest level in more than a year, gaining 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.8% higher, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.6%.

United States News

FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible government...

Associated Press

White House warns Congress the US is out of money, nearly out of time to avoid ‘kneecap’ to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday sent Congress an urgent warning about the need to approve tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance to Ukraine, saying Kyiv’s war effort to defend itself from Russia’s invasion may grind to a halt without it. In a letter to House and Senate leaders […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Shooting at home in Washington state kills 5 including the suspected shooter, report says

ORCHARDS, Wash. (AP) — Five people were killed in a shooting at a Washington state home where police said the deceased included the suspected shooter, according to a news report. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said officers found the bodies inside a home in Orchards, Washington, following a call around 1 p.m. Sunday, KGW8-TV reported. […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive but Palestinians are running out of places to go

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel’s military renewed calls Monday for mass evacuations from the southern town of Khan Younis, where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in recent weeks, as it widened its ground offensive and bombarded targets across the Gaza Strip. The expanded operations, following the expiration of a […]

6 hours ago

The Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City is shown on April 18, 2019. A top Mormon church official lea...

Associated Press

Takeaways from The AP’s investigation into the Mormon church’s handling of sex abuse cases

HAILEY, Idaho (AP) — Paul Rytting had been director of the Risk Management Division at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for around 15 years when a 31-year-old church member told him that her father, a former bishop, had sexually abused her when she was a child. Rytting flew from church headquarters in […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace gestures as he makes an election campaign speech for his wife...

Associated Press

The next Republican debate is in Alabama, the state that gave the GOP a road map to Donald Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican presidential candidates will debate Wednesday within walking distance of where George Wallace staged his “stand in the schoolhouse door” to oppose the enrollment of Black students at the University of Alabama during the Civil Rights Movement. The state that propelled Wallace, a Democrat and four-term governor, into national politics is now […]

8 hours ago

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, March. 21, 2022...

Associated Press

OxyContin maker bankruptcy deal goes before the Supreme Court on Monday, with billions at stake

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing arguments over a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would shield members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids. The agreement hammered out with state and local governments and victims would provide billions of dollars to […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Stock market today: US futures follow global markets lower ahead of raft of jobs data this week