3 arrested in connection to murder at Phoenix park last month

PHOENIX — Three men were arrested over the weekend in connection to the murder of a man in Phoenix, authorities said.

Jose Rodriguez, 20, Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21, and Leonardo Santiago, 21, were booked into jail Saturday on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

Officers responded to a call regarding an injured person on Nov. 26 just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Mountain View Park near Seventh and Peoria avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon dead, having suffered from significant trauma to his body.

“The scene was extensively searched and processed for evidence. Several methods of investigative tools and databases were utilized in helping to solve this murder case,” Sgt. Melissa Soliz said in a press release.

During the investigation, the three men were identified as suspects. The men were taken in for questioning on Saturday, where all three allegedly confessed to the murder, police said.

Bond was set at $2,000,000 for Santiago and $1,000,000 for Carrasco Calderon. They were both charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of assisting a street gang and one count of crimes against a dead person. Bond was set at $500,000 for Rodriguez, and he was charged with one count of first-degree murder and assisting a street gang.

