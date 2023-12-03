Close
Casa Grande man sentenced for smuggling meth through San Luis Port of Entry

Dec 3, 2023, 12:11 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A drug dealer from Casa Grande was sentenced to 10 years in prison for driving a BMW with 30 pounds of meth through the San Luis Port of Entry.

Jesus Vega Perez, a 22-year-old, was convicted on Jan. 19 for the crime committed on April 2, 2022.

According to a release, the 30 packages of drugs were hidden throughout the 2018 BMW sedan.

In August, 39-year-old Rosa Villanueva was arrested for attempting to smuggle 161 packages of meth (95 pounds in total) through the San Luis Port of Entry.

In October, another woman identified as Susan Andrey Sandoval was arrested for attempting to smuggle 53 pounds of meth and 46 pounds of fentanyl through the same port of entry by hiding the packages in the spare tire of her Silverado truck.

The Office of Homeland Security Investigations said in May that from March 6 through May 8, more than 2,000 pounds of fentanyl and meth were seized by agencies that monitor the border.

