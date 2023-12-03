PHOENIX — A crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Black Canyon City, but they have since reopened.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advised motorists to seek an alternate route with delays expected.

*CLOSURE* I-17 northbound is closed near Black Canyon City. THe closure is due to a crash at milepost 239. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/oYqBhCol5b — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 3, 2023

The incident was near milepost 239 on the I-17 heading north out of Phoenix, past Anthem. It was the second such closure of the road on Saturday, with a crash having occurred around noon at milepost 236.

