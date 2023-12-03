Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Northbound lanes on Interstate 17 near Black Canyon City reopen after crash

Dec 2, 2023, 7:05 PM | Updated: 7:40 pm

PHOENIX — A crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Black Canyon City, but they have since reopened.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advised motorists to seek an alternate route with delays expected.

The incident was near milepost 239 on the I-17 heading north out of Phoenix, past Anthem. It was the second such closure of the road on Saturday, with a crash having occurred around noon at milepost 236.

