ARIZONA NEWS

Casa Grande teen arrested for allegedly sending bomb threat to Ottawa University in Surprise

Dec 2, 2023, 3:51 PM

Police said that the teen admitted to detectives that he sent the bomb threat message. (Facebook Ph...

Police said that the teen admitted to detectives that he sent the bomb threat message. (Facebook Photo/Surprise Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Surprise Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 17-year-old from Casa Grande was arrested Thursday after allegedly sending a bomb threat to Ottawa University’s Arizona campus in Surprise.

According to the Surprise Police Department, Ottawa University-Arizona received a text message around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday indicating that there was a bomb on campus.

Police then responded to the school and assisted in evacuating all staff and students off campus.

K-9 officers from multiple agencies responded and conducted a sweep of the entire campus but found no explosive devices. Police eventually deemed the campus safe.

After an investigation, Surprise police discovered a 17-year-old boy from Casa Grande sent the threatening text. The teen was later taken into custody, with the help of the Casa Grande Police Department.

Police said that the teen admitted to detectives that he sent the bomb threat message.

He was booked into Maricopa County Durango Juvenile Detention Center on one count of making a terrorist threat and one count of disruption of an educational institution.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Surprise Police Department at (623)-222-4000 or 623-222-TIPS or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

