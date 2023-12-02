PHOENIX — A ride-share customer was arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on a driver early Friday morning, according to Glendale police.

Just before 2:30 a.m., the ride-share driver picked up a customer that did not want to go to the address that was initially requested. The driver explained that he could not change locations and the customer pulled out a gun and demanded to be dropped off near 51st Avenue and Beardsley Road.

The customer was dropped off at that location before the driver called the police.

Officers identified the suspect and his location. The suspect also had two felony warrants.

The Glendale SWAT team served a search warrant and took the suspect into custody.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.