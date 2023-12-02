Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

West Virginia prison inmate indicted on murder charge in missing daughter’s death

Dec 2, 2023, 8:15 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia prison inmate whose infant daughter has been missing for more than two years has been indicted on murder and other charges, authorities said.

A grand jury in Cabell County indicted Shannon Patrick Overstreet on charges of murder; death of a child by a parent by child abuse, and concealment of a deceased human body, Huntington police said Friday in a news release.

Without elaborating, the statement said investigators collected evidence indicating Overstreet was responsible for the death of Angele Nichole Overstreet and for concealing and disposing of her remains.

The girl was 3 months old when she last was seen in May 2021. Her disappearance led to an investigation involving the Huntington police department, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, and state police and other agencies from West Virginia and Kentucky.

Overstreet is serving a sentence of two to 10 years at the Huttonsville Correctional Center after acknowledging that the state had enough evidence to convict him of malicious wounding and forgery related to striking his mother in the head and signing her name to a check and cashing it. These crimes happened the same month that his daughter last was seen, The Herald-Dispatch reported.

Police in May 2021 asked for the public’s help in locating the baby. West Virginia Child Protective Services reported her missing after checking with Overstreet regarding custody issues in Kentucky. Overstreet told them at the time he had given the girl to workers with the agency two weeks earlier, but investigators were unable to substantiate a custody exchange.

