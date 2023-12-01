PHOENIX — Arizona leaders produced tributes on Friday after the death of Sandra Day O’Connor, the Grand Canyon State icon who became the first woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice.

Mayor Kate Gallego, Attorney General Kris Mayes, County Recorder Stephen Richer and State Treasurer Kimberly Yee remembered the impact left behind by her legacy.

Sandra Day O’Connor was a trailblazing inspiration for women, especially those of us in Arizona. With her unique grit, O’Connor took any ‘no’ she got and turned it into a ‘watch me!’ — leading her all the way to the Supreme Court. Her legacy is forever etched in our memories. https://t.co/VgjkPqS9IM — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) December 1, 2023

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. She set a powerful example of leadership for so many to follow. 1/ — AZ Attorney General Kris Mayes (@AZAGMayes) December 1, 2023

Munger, Kissinger, O’Connor. The world lost a TON of intellectual horsepower this week. — Stephen Richer—MaricopaCountyRecorder (prsnl acct) (@stephen_richer) December 1, 2023

Sandra Day O'Connor was the 1st female Senate Majority Leader in Arizona in 1973. I became the 2nd female Senate Majority Leader 44 years later.She was a trailblazer, worked across the aisle and believed in civil discourse. She was an inspiration to me and women around the world. pic.twitter.com/WE561xK8vG — Kimberly Yee (@KimberlyYeeAZ) December 1, 2023

An Arizonan through-and-through, O’Connor grew up learning to ride horses, round up cattle and drive trucks and tractors.

Sandra Day O’Connor was an Arizonan and American trail blazer. A force of nature whom John and I were lucky to call our friend. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) December 1, 2023

Today we lost an Arizona treasure and icon. Sandra Day O'Connor was America's 1st female US Supreme Court Justice. From Arizona’s Lazy B Ranch all the way to the Supreme Court, she knew everyone could make a difference. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/QvnzWvASN5 — Jan Brewer (@GovBrewer) December 1, 2023

Justice Sandra Day O’Connor put people above all else and created an eternal legacy that will forever be ingrained in the fibers of our state and nation’s history. On behalf of the State of Arizona, I send my deepest sympathies to her family, loved ones & everyone touched by her… — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) December 1, 2023

As the first woman appointed to the Supreme Court and one of six Justices to be unanimously approved by the U.S. Senate, her accomplishments have been bestowed by multiple institutions that have named buildings in her honor.

The Sandra Day O’Connor United States Courthouse debuted in downtown Phoenix in 2000.

Two years later, the Deer Valley Unified School District opened a high school bearing her name in north Phoenix.

Arizona State University renamed its law school after her following her 2006 retirement from the bench.

U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton led the Arizona congressional delegation in honoring O’Connor on the house floor on Friday.

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema sent her condolences to O’Connor. She called O’Connor “Arizona’s original cowgirl” who paved the way for many women.

Sandra Day O’Connor was a great Arizonan and a great American. She's someone Gabby and I both really looked up to. Her brilliant, thoughtful legal career leaves a legacy in our law and in the generations of young girls who were inspired by her trailblazing example. — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) December 1, 2023

My statement on the passing of an Arizona icon, Justice Sandra Day O'Connor: pic.twitter.com/Hi9ByTGrKV — Rep. Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) December 1, 2023

Former Gov. Doug Ducey posted multiple times honoring the late O’Connor.

Justice. Trailblazer. Arizonan. "A person for all seasons." We will miss Justice O'Connor and her wisdom. pic.twitter.com/NtYEq9e4S7 — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) December 1, 2023

Ronald Reagan put it best when he called Justice O’Connor a “person for all seasons.” Her life and career are a testament to hard work, determination, Western grit and the American dream. From the Arizona Senate to the United States Supreme Court, she broke barriers and shattered… pic.twitter.com/sd2uKTJZOe — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) December 1, 2023

Even the Arizona Cardinals football team and ASU President Michael Crow offered their condolences.

Rest In Peace, Sandra Day O'Connor. pic.twitter.com/2yAzbeebDK — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 1, 2023

Today we mourn a true pioneer of Arizona and our nation. Justice O’Connor was a trailblazing leader for justice, equality and the law, and an amazing human. @ASU is deeply honored to carry her name and her passion for legal and civic education forward for future generations. pic.twitter.com/1KArK2KLcK — Michael Crow (@michaelcrow) December 1, 2023

