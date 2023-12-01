Close
Arizona leaders react to death of former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor

Dec 1, 2023, 11:27 AM | Updated: 2:25 pm

BY KTAR.COM


Arizona judge Sandra Day O'Connor at her confirmation as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States before the Senate Judiciary Committee, USA, September 1981. On the left is Barry Goldwater, the US Senator from Arizona. O'Connor is the first woman to serve on the Court. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor speaks during “Constitutionally Speaking” lecture., Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Jim Cole) FILE - In this Oct. 1, 1993, file photo, President Bill Clinton poses with members of the Supreme Court at the court in Washington. From left are, Antonin Scalia, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anthony Kennedy, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Clinton, Harry Blackmun, Sandra Day O'Connor, David Souter and Clarence Thomas. Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women's rights champion who became the court's second female justice, has died at her home in Washington. (Ken Heinen, Pool via AP) FILE - Chief Justice William Rehnquist, second from right, poses with members of the Supreme Court after the investiture of the court's newest member Stephen Breyer on Sept. 30, 1994 at the court in Washington. From left are, Supreme Court Associate Justices, Clarence Thomas, Antonin Scalia, Sandra Day O'Connor, Anthony Kennedy, David Souter, Stephen Breyer, John Paul Stevens, Rehnquist, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Pool/Ken Heinen, File) American lawyer Sandra Day O'Connor testifying at a judicial hearing, September 1981. O'Connor was appointed Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court the previous July and was the first woman to hold the position. (Getty Images Photo/Keystone for Hulton Archive) FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before administering the oath of office to members of the Texas Supreme Court, in Austin, Texas. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has recommended a slew of Arizona luminaries for inclusion in the proposed National Garden of American Heroes. The list by the governor's office includes three senators, two governors, and O'Connor, the first female justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, and military and civil rights heroes. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, File) FILE - Sandra Day O'Connor waves after her unanimous confirmation by the U.S. Senate to the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. in this Sept. 21, 1981 photo. Standing with O'Connor, from left to right, are: Attorney General William French Smith, Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz., Sen. Dennis DeConcini, D-Ariz., Vice President George Bush, and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.C. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, and Arizona resident and the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, has died at age 93. FILE - Supreme Court Associate Justice Sandra Day O'Connor poses for a photo in 1982. O'Connor who joined the Supreme Court in 1981 as the nation's first female justice, has died at age 93. (AP Photo, File)

PHOENIX — Arizona leaders produced tributes on Friday after the death of Sandra Day O’Connor, the Grand Canyon State icon who became the first woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice.

Mayor Kate Gallego, Attorney General Kris Mayes, County Recorder Stephen Richer and State Treasurer Kimberly Yee remembered the impact left behind by her legacy.

An Arizonan through-and-through, O’Connor grew up learning to ride horses, round up cattle and drive trucks and tractors.

As the first woman appointed to the Supreme Court and one of six Justices to be unanimously approved by the U.S. Senate, her accomplishments have been bestowed by multiple institutions that have named buildings in her honor.

The Sandra Day O’Connor United States Courthouse debuted in downtown Phoenix in 2000.

Two years later, the Deer Valley Unified School District opened a high school bearing her name in north Phoenix.

Arizona State University renamed its law school after her following her 2006 retirement from the bench.

U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton led the Arizona congressional delegation in honoring O’Connor on the house floor on Friday.

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema sent her condolences to O’Connor. She called O’Connor “Arizona’s original cowgirl” who paved the way for many women.

Former Gov. Doug Ducey posted multiple times honoring the late O’Connor.

Even the Arizona Cardinals football team and ASU President Michael Crow offered their condolences.

Arizona leaders react to death of former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor