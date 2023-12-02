Close
ARIZONA NEWS

South Phoenix educator wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute for October

Dec 1, 2023, 8:00 PM

sign of Bernard Black School...

(Google Streetview Screenshot)

(Google Streetview Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A south Phoenix kindergarten educator was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for October, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers.

Dionne Alleyene is described as an energetic and courageous teacher at Bernard Black Entrepreneurial Academy.

One parent, who nominated Alleyene for the $2,500 prize, said the educator had taken their child under her wing, never judging or lecturing but instead always putting the student to work in the classroom.

“The student’s behavior slowly decreased and by the end of the year, there was no incidents,” the parent said. “I know there were other factors for the decreasing behaviors, but without Ms. Alleyene, we would not have seen the real person who missed her siblings and wanted to one day become a caregiver/teacher.”

Alleyene told The Gaydos and Chad Show the thing she loves most about being a teacher is having the ability to shape the future. She said she also just enjoys letting her inner-child come out when she’s around them.

Over the years of her teachings, she said she has noticed a significant change in the amount of grandparents that are stepping up to help with their grandchildren.

“Families going different ways, it’s kind of sad when families are not together and have grandparents stepping up. That’s here in my community, and I’m in the south Phoenix community,” Alleyene said.

With the prize money, Alleyene said she plans to attend a cruise with a group of her church friends.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

