Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell booked into Phoenix jail after extradition from Idaho

Nov 30, 2023, 8:26 AM | Updated: 9:58 am

The mugshot taken of Lori Vallow Daybell when she was booked into a Phoenix jail on Thursday, Nov. ...

The mugshot taken of Lori Vallow Daybell when she was booked into a Phoenix jail on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, and a screenshot from her initial court appearance in Arizona after being extradited from Idaho. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo and Maricopa County Superior Court Screenshot)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo and Maricopa County Superior Court Screenshot)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Lori Vallow Daybell, the infamous “Doomsday Mom,” was booked into a Phoenix jail early Thursday after being extradited from Idaho.

Vallow Daybell, 50, was brought to Arizona to face charges in two Maricopa County murder cases after being found guilty earlier this year in Idaho of killing two of her children and a romantic rival.

Vallow Daybell was officially arrested in Maricopa County late Wednesday night and was booked after midnight, according to court documents.

During her initial court appearance, a judge said she would be assigned an attorney before her arraignment, which was scheduled for next Thursday in Phoenix.

RELATED STORIES

She is being held at the Estrella Jail while she awaits trial, according to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office online records. She is not eligible for bail.

What are the charges against Lori Vallow Daybell in Arizona?

Arizona officials started the extradition process in August, soon after Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison in Idaho.

A Maricopa County grand jury indicted Vallow Daybell in 2021 on a charge of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. Police said Vallow Daybell’s brother Alex Cox shot and killed Vallow on July 11, 2019, in Chandler.

A second Valley indictment unsealed in May of this year charged Vallow Daybell with conspiring to murder Brandon Boudreaux, her niece’s ex-husband. Police say Cox shot at Boudreaux in Gilbert on Oct. 2, 2019, but missed.

Cox was never charged and died later that year of what authorities determined were natural causes.

What happened in Lori Vallow Daybell’s Idaho case?

In May, Vallow Daybell was found guilty in Idaho of killing her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife. She was sentenced to life in prison in late July.

The case drew national and international attention due to Vallow Daybell’s bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. As a result, the media started calling her the “Doomsday Mom.”

Echoes of Jodi Arias case for Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has previous experience keeping a high-profile female inmate in custody during her trial.

In 2013, Jodi Arias was found guilty of murdering her ex-boyfriend in Mesa five years earlier. She was sentenced to life in prison in 2015, ending a case that drew years of national and global attention.

In August, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News that holding Arias brought “energy into the space that normally doesn’t exist,” but it didn’t change how jail staffers performed their work.

“They understand the focus is just on doing the job the right way and handling people no different one from the other, treating them with respect, handling the business but not tolerating any bad behavior and circumstances that undermine our ability to run a safe and sound jail system,” he said.

Penzone said he always expects his staff to maintain constant professionalism, though he acknowledged an inmate like the “Doomsday Mom” would be a different beast.

“Obviously, due to the fact that this is extremely high profile, it’s going to garner a lot of attention. … It will create a little bit of a — I don’t want to say unrest, but there will be an energy to it that’s not always positive. So, we’ll be overly conscientious about the circumstances,” he said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

US struggles to provide adequate housing and services...

Associated Press

Study says the US is ill-prepared to ensure housing for the growing number of older people

The United States is ill-prepared to ensure housing and care for the growing ranks of America's older people.

3 hours ago

cables on the floor...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona AG Mayes launches investigation into lead-covered cables

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced the launch of an investigation into possible lead-covered cables across the state.

5 hours ago

Rendering of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center in Fountain Hills....

Kevin Stone

International Dark Sky Discovery Center sets March 2024 groundbreaking in Fountain Hills

After years of planning, construction on the International Dark Sky Discovery Center in Fountain Hills is set to start in March 2024.

6 hours ago

The owners of Rio Mirage Café bought land in Goodyear to expand their West Valley restaurant busin...

Kevin Stone

Owners of Rio Mirage Café buy land for 3rd West Valley restaurant

The owners of Rio Mirage Café recently plunked down $2.3 million on a plot of land in Goodyear to expand their West Valley restaurant business.

6 hours ago

Phoenix patrol vehicle with caution tape nearby....

KTAR.com

1 teen killed, 2 others critically injured in west Phoenix shooting

One teenager was killed and two others were hospitalized after a shooting in west Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

13 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

KTAR.com

KTAR News anchor Jayme West reads to 3rd graders as part of ‘Read to the Final Four’

KTAR News anchor Jayme West read to third graders at Glenn F. Burton Elementary School as part of a Final Four challenge.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell booked into Phoenix jail after extradition from Idaho