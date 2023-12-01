Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona resident who lied about role in Bosnian war sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison

Nov 30, 2023, 8:00 PM | Updated: 8:06 pm

person crying at memorial honoring victims of Bosnian war...

At least 8,300 Bosnian Muslim men and boys who had sought safe heaven at the U.N.-protected enclave at Srebrenica were killed by members of the Republic of Serbia (Republika Srpska) army under the leadership of General Ratko Mladic, during the Bosnian war in 1995. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona resident who lied about his role in the Bosnian War while trying to become a U.S. citizen was sentenced this week to nearly six years in federal prison, authorities said.

Sinisa Djurdjic, 50, a Tucson resident and citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina, was found guilty in May 2023 of visa fraud and two counts of attempted unlawful procurement of citizenship.

A federal judge sentenced Djurdjic on Tuesday to 70 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Djurdjic emigrated to Tucson under the refugee program in 2000. He denied serving in foreign military and police units on various immigration applications, according to prosecutors.

However, Homeland Security Investigations launched an investigation in 2009 after learning that Djurdjic was a member of a police brigade that committed atrocities during the 1990s civil war in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

What was Djurdjic’s role in the 1990s Bosnian War?

Prosecutors said Djurdjic was a prison guard for a Bosnian-Serb entity that espoused the idea of “ethnic cleansing.”

During Djurdjic’s nine-day trial, five Bosnian men testified that they suffered or witnessed abuse at his hands while they were held at prison camps.

RELATED STORIES

“Our lives were ruined by people like Sinisa, but we manage to rebuild them and his conviction is one of the final bricks in our house of peace,” one of the victims said in his statement to the court.

Evidence presented at trial demonstrated Djurdjic was able to obtain refugee status and permanent residence for two decades by concealing and lying about his prior police and military service, prosecutors said.

The Tucson Office of Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Dignitaries, including U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, center, break ground on the new ...

Associated Press

Work resumes on $10B renewable energy transmission project in southwestern Arizona despite tribal objections

Federal land managers briefly halted work on the SunZia transmission line earlier this month after Native American tribes raised concerns.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How MCSO extradited Lori Vallow Daybell to Phoenix

KTAR News reporter Colton Krolak breaks down Sheriff Paul Penzone’s presser regarding how Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office extradited ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell to Phoenix.

3 hours ago

Lori Vallow Daybell was extradited from Idaho to Maricopa County on Nov. 30, 2023. (MCSO YouTube Sc...

KTAR.com

Here’s how MCSO extradited ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell to Phoenix

Lori Vallow Daybell was extradited from Idaho to Phoenix this week, a task Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Thursday required meticulous planning.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sheriff Paul Penzone explains Lori Vallow Daybell extradition from Idaho, booked in Phoenix jail

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone joined KTAR News’ Gaydos & Chad to discuss ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell being extradited from Idaho and booked into Phoenix jail. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What is doomspending and why is it spreading across the United States?

Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

5 hours ago

Ring doorbell outside front door of home...

Rosie Romero, Host and Owner of RosieontheHouse.com

Here’s a guide on how to adapt to smart technology for seniors

In this week's article, we will look at some ways we can approach smart technology and how it can expand our world as we age.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Arizona resident who lied about role in Bosnian war sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison