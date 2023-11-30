Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

1 teen killed, 2 others critically injured in west Phoenix shooting

Nov 29, 2023, 9:00 PM | Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 7:34 am

Phoenix patrol vehicle with caution tape nearby....

One teenager was killed and two others were hospitalized after a shooting in west Phoenix on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — One teenager was killed and two others were hospitalized after a shooting in west Phoenix Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 43rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 3:40 p.m. and found three teens suffering from gunshot wounds in a mobile home park, the Phoenix Police Department said.

One teen was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The names of the deceased and other individuals involved were not released.

RELATED STORIES

No other information was made available. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

cables on the floor...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona AG Mayes launches investigation into lead-covered cables

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced the launch of an investigation into possible lead-covered cables across the state.

3 hours ago

Rendering of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center in Fountain Hills....

Kevin Stone

International Dark Sky Discovery Center sets March 2024 groundbreaking in Fountain Hills

After years of planning, construction on the International Dark Sky Discovery Center in Fountain Hills is set to start in March 2024.

3 hours ago

The owners of Rio Mirage Café bought land in Goodyear to expand their West Valley restaurant busin...

Kevin Stone

Owners of Rio Mirage Café buy land for 3rd West Valley restaurant

The owners of Rio Mirage Café recently plunked down $2.3 million on a plot of land in Goodyear to expand their West Valley restaurant business.

3 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

KTAR.com

KTAR News anchor Jayme West reads to 3rd graders as part of ‘Read to the Final Four’

KTAR News anchor Jayme West read to third graders at Glenn F. Burton Elementary School as part of a Final Four challenge.

12 hours ago

road closed sign...

KTAR.com

US 93 reopened after crash closed highway in both directions near Wickenburg

U.S. 93 was closed in both directions near Wickenburg on Wednesday night, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

13 hours ago

Randall Bird, 46, is accused of having sex with a corpse at a Phoenix hospital. (MCSO Mugshot)...

KTAR.com

Hospital security guard in Phoenix accused of sexual misconduct with dead body

A hospital security guard in Phoenix was arrested Tuesday after being accused of sexual misconduct with a dead body, authorities said.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

1 teen killed, 2 others critically injured in west Phoenix shooting