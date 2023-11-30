1 teen killed, 2 others critically injured in west Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — One teenager was killed and two others were hospitalized after a shooting in west Phoenix Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 43rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 3:40 p.m. and found three teens suffering from gunshot wounds in a mobile home park, the Phoenix Police Department said.

One teen was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The names of the deceased and other individuals involved were not released.

No other information was made available. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

