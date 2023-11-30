1 man killed, 2 others critically injured in west Phoenix shooting
Nov 29, 2023, 9:00 PM | Updated: 9:04 pm
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — Police are investigating an incident that left one person dead and two others in critical condition in west Phoenix on Wednesday.
Officers responded to a shooting call at 3:41 p.m. and found three men suffering from gunshot wounds in a mobile home park located in the area of 39th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other men were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police did not release the names of the victims and did not provide any other details as of Wednesday night.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.