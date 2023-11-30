1 man killed, 2 others critically injured in west Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — Police are investigating an incident that left one person dead and two others in critical condition in west Phoenix on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 3:41 p.m. and found three men suffering from gunshot wounds in a mobile home park located in the area of 39th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other men were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police did not release the names of the victims and did not provide any other details as of Wednesday night.

