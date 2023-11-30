Close
ARIZONA NEWS

US 93 reopens after crash closed highway in both directions near Wickenburg

Nov 29, 2023, 6:57 PM | Updated: 9:37 pm

PHOENIX — U.S. 93 reopened after being closed in both directions for more than three hours near Wickenburg on Wednesday night.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the closure was due to a crash near milepost 194.

ADOT did not provide any details about the crash.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and to seek an alternate route during the closure, which ended around 9 p.m.

