PHOENIX — Discount carrier Breeze Airways on Wednesday announced nonstop service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to San Bernardino, California.

The seasonal route will fly twice per week — on Thursdays and Sundays — starting Feb. 15. The service will run through June 2.

Fares start from $39 one-way, according to a press release.

Phoenix and San Bernardino are about 320 miles apart. San Bernardino is about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

“We have continued to see growth opportunities from Phoenix, and the addition of this route to San Bernardino will give our guests more affordable and convenient options to travel from the Valley of the Sun,” Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said in the release. “With most people thinking about driving to California, this route will be a great option to make travel easier for our guests.”

How long has Breeze Airways provided Phoenix service?

Breeze Airways debuted in May 2021 and entered the Phoenix market about a year later.

The low-cost airline currently provides nonstop service out of Phoenix to Provo, Utah; Hartford, Connecticut; Richmond, Virginia; and Charleston, South Carolina.

“The addition of Breeze’s nonstop service between Phoenix and San Bernardino, California, provides travelers with a new, unserved destination,” Sky Harbor Aviation Director Chad Makovsky said in the release. “This is a win for our community, and we’re pleased that Breeze continues to expand their presence in Phoenix.”

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.