Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Iowa teen believed to be early victim of California serial killer identified after 49 years

Nov 29, 2023, 5:53 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — An Iowa teen who is believed to be one of the earliest victims of a notorious California serial killer has been identified after 49 years.

Long known simply as “John Doe,” the teen was identified Tuesday as Michael Ray Schlicht of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department in California said in a news release that the teen has long been thought to to be an early victim of Randy Kraft, dubbed the “Scorecard Killer.”

Kraft, who remains incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison, was convicted of brutalizing and killing 16 men during a decadelong series of slayings in Orange County that ended with his 1983 arrest. Besides the Orange County slayings for which Kraft was convicted in 1989, authorities have said the now 78-year-old is suspected of killing others in California, Oregon and Michigan.

The body of the teen now identified as Schlicht was found on Sept. 14, 1974, as two people were off-roading on a fire road northeast of Laguna Beach, California, the release said. The death of the 17-year-old was initially determined to be accidental due to alcohol and diazepam intoxication.

But other similar deaths in the years that followed caught the attention of investigators who classified them as homicides. Some of the deaths happened within a few miles of where Schlicht’s remains were discovered, the release said.

It all ended when a California Highway Patrol trooper pulled over Kraft after spotting him weaving and driving on the shoulder of the freeway. In the passenger seat of the vehicle was a strangled U.S. Marine.

Prosecutors described Kraft, a former computer programmer, as a fetishist who kept some of the dismembered parts of his victims in his freezer. After his conviction, he told the judge, “I have not murdered anyone and I believe a reasonable review of the record will show that.”

John Doe’s death got another look in November 2022, when sheriff’s department investigators submitted tissue samples to a private forensic biotechnology company to develop a DNA profile. Investigators then loaded the profile into a genealogy database to begin building a family tree.

That eventually led them to Kansas City, Missouri, to obtain a DNA sample from a woman believed to be the victim’s mother.

United States News

FILE - Utah Food Bank volunteers load groceries for the needy at a mobile food pantry distribution ...

Associated Press

Total GivingTuesday donations were flat this year, but 10% fewer people participated in the day

NEW YORK (AP) — Nonprofit organization GivingTuesday estimates that donors gave $3.1 billion this year on what has become one of the most important fundraising days of the year — the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Donations were up $20 million on Tuesday, a 0.6% increase over last year before adjusting for inflation, the nonprofit said. GivingTuesday […]

11 minutes ago

(Photo by South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)...

Associated Press

US Navy warship shoots down drone launched by Houthis from Yemen, official says

A U.S. Navy warship sailing near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait shot down a drone launched from Yemen, a U.S. official said Wednesday.

19 minutes ago

Associated Press

Maui officials on standby to stop heavy rains from sending ash into storm drains

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maui officials were on standby Wednesday to prevent ash from August’s deadly wildfire in Lahaina from flowing into storm drains after forecasters said a winter storm could bring heavy rain and strong winds to the island. The National Weather Service said rain falling at a rate of more than 1 inch […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Texas man sentenced 2 years in prison for threatening Georgia election workers after 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man who was the first arrest by a Justice Department task force that investigates threats to election workers has been sentenced to two years in prison over posts made following the 2020 election, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. Chad Christopher Stark, 55, was accused of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about […]

1 hour ago

File - A crane lifts a shipping container at an automated container port in Tianjin, China, Jan. 16...

Associated Press

The world economy will slow next year because of inflation, high rates and war, OECD says

The global economy, which has proved surprisingly resilient this year, is expected to falter next year under the strain of wars, still-elevated inflation and continued high interest rates.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Musk uses expletive to tell audience he doesn’t care about advertisers that fled X over hate speech

NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk said Wednesday that advertisers who have halted spending on his social media platform X in response to antisemitic and other hateful material are engaging in “blackmail” and, using a profanity, essentially told them to go away. “Don’t advertise,” Musk said. He appeared to specifically call out Walt Disney […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Iowa teen believed to be early victim of California serial killer identified after 49 years