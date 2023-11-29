Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police searching for suspect after 17-year-old boy fatally shot in south Phoenix

Nov 29, 2023, 11:00 AM

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Phoenix on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Police are searching for a suspect after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed at a south Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call near Seventh and Southern avenues around 9 p.m. and found Marc Leyva with multiple gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Leyva, 17, died after being taken to a hospital.

Investigators recovered dozens of bullet casings at the shooting scene, police said.

No other details were made available.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

